It is not unusual for us to be creatures of habit in daily adventures, as well as dining experiences.
I am that person who rarely struggles with deciding what I will order when I’m at restaurants I frequent. Why, you say? Because I order the same thing.
For as long as I can remember, fajitas have been high on my list of favorite meals. Though I have had my fair share of failed dishes, it’s normally a consistently delicious dish I’ve grown to love over the years, which is why I’m questioning why it has taken me this long to make a healthier version for my homecooked, everyday eating experience.
It’s quite simple and can even be made with ready-made seasoning packets much like the familiar taco seasoning packets we all grew up using for tacos and chili. The packets are easy, but for me, they have suspect ingredients — like too much salt for my taste. In order to enlighten your cooking endeavors, I’ve tried my hand at a lovely combination of herbs. If you have a cast iron skillet, you are set for a wonderful, simple restaurant dish made even more savory at home.
Three-Meat Fajitas
1 chicken breast, sliced in 1 / 2-inch segments
12 shrimp, deveined and peeled
1 steak, sliced thin
2 Tblsp. olive oil
1 onion, sliced into 1 / 4-inch round segments
1 green pepper, sliced
1 / 2 tsp. each onion powder, garlic powder, paprika, chili powder
1 / 4 tsp. ground cumin
1 / 4 tsp. salt and pepper
1 / 4 tsp. cayenne pepper
Cilantro
1 lime
Sour cream
Fresh salsa
1 / 4 cup water
Tortillas — optional
In a small bowl, mix all the dry seasoning.
In a hot cast iron skillet, drizzle the oil and toss in the chicken.
Sauté for 3-4 minutes. Add in the vegetables. Sauté for 2 minutes.
Add in the steak and shrimp. Sauté for 3 minutes.
Add in 1/4-cup water and stir. Take off heat after a minute.
Drizzle with juice of 1 lime. Top with cilantro.
Serve with sour cream, cheddar cheese, salsa and tortillas.
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and was a longtime resident of Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003.
