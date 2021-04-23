The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

IMG_3053
Buy Now

This easy flounder recipe takes you from "What's for dinner?" to delicious in no time.

 Janet McCormick | The Lawrence Herald

After a long workday, I’m finding less and less inspiration for cooking a meal. When it’s only me, I can grab some nuts or a protein bar and end the day quite nicely. But when others depend on me and I’ve gone my last round of putting out fires for the day, coming up with a quick, delicious meal can be the challenge that sends me over the edge of comfort.

This is the narrative I face every day and likely the one we all share more often than not. A surefire weapon to fight this battle is making use of the freezer and a few staples I keep from one week to the next. This bit of preparation has really proven to save time and it has frequently been my champion when I absolutely could not muster any quick fixes until I opened the fridge, hoping to be shaken from the moment I declared, “Yeah, I got nothin’!”

There it was, glaring at me, inviting me to give it a whirl. These perfect, thin filets of flounder I bought a couple weeks back. And then that big container of fresh spinach and, oh yeah, cauliflower and golden baby potatoes. I love when dinner jumps out and says, “fix me!” And so I did.

The filets are designed by nature to be unbelievable with little cooking time and even less seasoning. And, oh, the understated flavors of wholesome goodness made this meal a delightful surprise. Not only did it surpass the expectation of a meal worthy of repeating, it received a hearty “thank you” from all who dined on its glory. Take care to notice the seasoning and simple prep of this meal.

Flounder

4 flounder filets

4 small potatoes, quartered and tossed in olive oil

Cauliflower heads tossed in olive oil

A big bunch of fresh spinach

1 lemon, quartered

2 tablespoons olive oil

Salt, pepper, powdered onion and garlic

Fresh rosemary and thyme, minced

Season all the vegetables and filets. On a cookie sheet, place the potatoes and cauliflower.

Place in a 400-degree oven near the top and roast for 20 minutes. While the vegetables cook, drop the oil in a pan and sear the seasoned filets.

Cook about 3 minutes each side. Set this aside and throw in the spinach.

Toss until wilted. Season with salt and garlic and squeeze a little lemon over it all.

Serve this all together with wedges of lemon.

Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and was a longtime resident of Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you