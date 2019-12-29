Here are some of the big events coming up in January. To add your event to our calendar, visit www.herald-dispatch. com/hdcalendar/ and click Add Event.
Friday, Jan. 3
n The Original Toughman Contest 2020, Mountain Health Arena, Huntington. 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Jan. 3-4. Tickets, $21.
Saturday, Jan. 4
Ashland
n The Godfather/Papa Shongo Autograph Meet & Greet, 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4. Time Warp, 222 16th St., Ashland. Autographs $20, photo $20 or $30 for both.
Barboursville
n Southridge Bluegrass Band, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4. Mountaineer Opry House, at the Cabell County 4-H Camp, Barboursville. Adults $15, seniors $12, children 12 and under $5.
Charleston
n Woody Hawley Concert Series — The Hank Williams “Lost Show” Tribute Concert, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4. Clay Center, Charleston. Tickets, $28.50.
Huntington
n Josh Brown / Sydny Adams / Brock Thompson / Westwood Troubadours, 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4. V Club, 741 6th Ave., Huntington. Tickets, $7.
Ironton
n FTC Live Pro Wrestling, 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4. Ro-Na Theater, 310 S 3rd St, Ironton. Featuring WWF/WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather, Impact’s Sü Yung, FTC champion Tyler Matrix, Cali Young, the monster Misery, Jock Samson, Casey King, Psych Ward and more. Tickets start at $12.
Sunday, Jan. 5
Charleston
n 16th annual Charleston Wedding Expo, noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5. Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, Charleston. More than 100 top wedding professional showcasing the latest trends to help make your wedding day unforgettable. Admission, $8.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Ashland
n Bandstand, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7. Paramount Arts Center, 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland. Tickets, $25-$55.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Barboursville
n Fast Track Band, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11. Mountaineer Opry House, at the Cabell County 4-H Camp, Barboursville. Adults $15, seniors $12, children 12 and under $5.
Charleston
n Harlem Globetrotters, 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11. Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, Charleston. Tickets, $20.
n WVSO Music for a Cold Winter’s Night, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11. Clay Center, Charleston. Tickets, $15-$63.
Huntington
n Monster X Tour, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11. Mountain Health Arena, Huntington. Tickets, $20.
n Square Dance, 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11. Trinity Episcopal Church, Huntington. Hosted by Huntington Old Time Dance and Music. The band will be Haulin’ Oats out of Pittsburgh area with caller Taylor Runner from Morgantown. No experience needed. Suggested donations of $7 per person or $5 for students. Call Dennis Bill at 304-412-4889.
Sunday, Jan. 12
n Auditions for HART 2020 Summer Season, noon-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12. St. Cloud Commons, Huntington. noon-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, and noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19. Huntington Area Regional Theatre auditions for “The Addams Family” and “Elf the Musical.” Come prepared with 30-60 seconds of a song (preferably a musical theatre or Disney style song) and be prepared to dance a little.
n Harlem Globetrotters, 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12. Mountain Health Arena, Huntington. Tickets, $20.
Thursday, Jan. 16
Charleston
n 2020 West Virginia International Auto Show, Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, Charleston. Thursday-Monday, Jan. 16-20. Visit www.chaswvccc.com.
Huntington
n Music Alive Series: Capital Duo, noon Thursday, Jan. 16. First Presbyterian Church, 1015 5th Ave., Huntington.
Friday, Jan. 17
Ashland
n Josh Brown & the Hard Livin’ Legends, 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17. Paramount Arts Center, 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland. Tickets, $15-$30.
Charleston
n “The Sound of Music” presented by the Charleston Light Opera Guild, Clay Center, Charleston. 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Jan. 17-18, and Saturday, Jan. 25, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, Saturday, Jan. 25, and Sunday, Jan. 26. Tickets, $28-$33.
Huntington
n 2020 Huntington RV & Boat Show, Mountain Health Arena, Huntington. 5-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, and noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19. To participate, call Jeff Scott at 304-757-5487.
n “West By God”, Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center, Huntington. 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Jan. 17-18 and Jan. 24-25, and 2 p.m. Sundays, Jan. 19 and Jan. 26. By Marshall University Theatre graduate Brandon McCoy.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Charleston
n FOOTMAD old time community dance, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. Bream Memorial Presbyterian Church, 317 Washington St. W., Charleston. Join us for contra, square and round dances taught by experienced teachers. Live dance bands provide the music. A fun-filled aerobic activity for all ages. In the Appalachian tradition, social dancing is family-friendly, newcomers welcome. No experience or partner needed.
Huntington
n Sunny Sweeney / Eric Bolander / Andrew Hibbard / Shawn Benfield, 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. V Club, 741 6th Ave., Huntington. Tickets, $15.
Ironton
n McCartney Project LIVE, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. Ro-Na Theater, 310 S 3rd St., Ironton. Tickets, $22.50-$30. The best of The Beatles and the epic hits of Wings. Light food and adult beverages will be available for purchase.
Thursday, Jan. 23
Ashland
n Bichini Bia Congo, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23. Paramount Arts Center, 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland. Performance troupe that promotes preservation and practice of authentic Congolese Dance and African culture. Tickets, $15-$22.
Olive Hill
n Winter Adventure Weekend, Carter Caves State Resort Park, Olive Hill. Thursday-Sunday, Jan. 23-26. Visit https://parks.ky.gov/parks/resortparks/carter-caves/events.aspx.
Friday, Jan. 24
Charleston
n Great Peacock with Tony Harrah, 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24. Clay Center, Charleston. Tickets, $15.
Saturday, Jan. 25
Huntington
n Huntington’s 23rd Ice Bowl, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. Rotary Park, Huntington. Proceeds benefit Facing Hunger Food Bank. Visit https://www.discgolfscene.com/tournaments/Huntingtons_23rd_Ice_Bowl_2020.
Ironton
n Kid Rock Tribute Band Cowboy with special guest Ultra Sound, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. Ro-Na Theater, 310 S 3rd St, Ironton. Tickets, $15, at https://www.showclix.com/event/cowboy-the-ultimate-kid-rock-tribute-.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Huntington
n January Tuesday Tour, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. Huntington Museum of Art, Huntington. Pastels and drawings from the HMA Collection and Sansom Foundation presents The Daywood Collection. Free.
Thursday, Jan. 30
Ashland
n Aaron Lewis: Acoustic Songs and Stories, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30. Paramount Arts Center, 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland. Tickets, $50-$65.
Huntington
n A.E. Stringer Writers Series: Appalachian Lit Reading by Mesha Maren and Jon Sealy, 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30. Smith Music Hall, Huntington.
n Lost Dog Street Band with Casper Allen, 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30. V Club, 741 6th Ave., Huntington. Tickets, $20.
Friday, Jan. 31
Charleston
n Monster Jam, Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, Charleston. 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, and 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1. Tickets, $15.
Huntington
n Tri-State Arenacross, Mountain Health Arena, Huntington. 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Jan. 31-Feb. 1. Tickets, $26.