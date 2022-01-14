HUNTINGTON — This month’s Writers Can Read series will feature New York Times bestselling novelist Wiley Cash and local writer and radio host Eric Douglas.
The event is free and open to the public and will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, in Heritage Station at 210 11th St. in downtown Huntington.
Wiley Cash is the New York Times bestselling author of “A Land More Kind Than Home.” He’s been a fellow at Yaddo and the MacDowell Colony, and he teaches fiction writing and literature at the University of North Carolina-Asheville, where he serves as Alumni Author-in-Residence. His new novel, “When Ghosts Come Home,” arrived Sept. 21. He lives in North Carolina with his wife, photographer Mallory Cash, and their daughters.
Eric Douglas has been a journalist and writer his entire professional career. Born and raised in West Virginia, he learned to scuba dive in Summersville Lake before moving to California and North Carolina to work in scuba diving. He has also written about diving for several magazines, including the ongoing Lessons for Life column for Scuba Diving Magazine. Douglas’ “Held Hostage” novel is his 23rd book. It features diving, adventure, exotic locations and the environment.
The “Writers Can Read” open mic night reading series takes place on the third Monday of each month all year from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Heritage Station. The event features two award-winning, published authors who serve as “featured readers” to begin the event each month. Afterward, the mic is open to anyone in the audience who would like to share a creative work.
