HUNTINGTON — This month’s Writers Can Read series will feature novelists Joanie Ward Smith and Lee Martin reading selections from their works.
The public is invited to the free event at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, in Heritage Station at 210 11th St., downtown Huntington.
Ward Smith is an avid genealogy researcher who doesn’t stop until she uncovers the truth. In addition to her research and writing five books, she is involved in community projects and artisan shows. Her latest novel is “Whatever Happened to Uncle Henry?” She lives in Huntington with her husband, Gabe, and their little dog, Sophie.
Lee Martin is the author of “The Bright Forever,” a finalist for the 2006 Pulitzer Prize in Fiction, and six other novels. His latest is “The Glassmaker’s Wife.” He has also published four memoirs in addition to two short story collections. His fiction and nonfiction have appeared in many distinguished literary journals and anthologies. He is the winner of the Mary McCarthy Prize in Short Fiction and fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Ohio Arts Council. He teaches in the MFA Program at The Ohio State University, where he is a College of Arts and Sciences Distinguished Professor of English.
The “Writers Can Read” open mic night reading series takes place from 7 until 8:30 p.m. on the third Monday of each month, year round, in Heritage Station. Two award-winning, published authors serve as “featured readers” to begin the event each month. Previous featured readers have included: Marc Harshman, Denise Giardina, Crystal Wilkinson, Jonathan Corcoran, Doug Van Gundy, Robert Gipe, Nick White and others. Afterward, the mic is open to anyone in the audience who would like to share a creative work.
