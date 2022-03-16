The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Critically acclaimed singer/songwriter Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit come to the Clay Center Aug. 23. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday.

 Submitted photo

CHARLESTON — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit return to Charleston for a show at the Clay Center on Aug. 23.

The Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter has released 12 albums, most notably “Here We Rest,” “Southeastern,” “Something More Than Free,” and “The Nashville Sound.” Each won Album of the Year for the Americana Music Honors & Awards.

Isbell has also won four Grammy awards, including Best Americana Albums in 2016 and 2018 for “Something More Than Free” and “The Nashville Sound.”

His latest release is “Georgia Blue,” a collection of cover songs from other Georgia-based artists like REM, Otis Redding and The Allman Brothers.

Tickets for the show are $50, $75, $85 and $125.

Pre-sale tickets for Jason Isbell fan club members and members of the Clay Center’s Concert Club went on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Tickets for the general public go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at the Clay Center box office, online at theclaycenter.org or by calling 304-561-3570.

