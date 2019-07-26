ASHLAND - The Paramount Arts Center will host the Buffalo Ridge Jazz Band with Phil DeGreg as the next concert in their Boykin Jazz Alley Series. The performance is set for 8 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at the Paramount Arts Center, 1300 Winchester Ave. in Ashland.
The Buffalo Ridge Jazz Band has a reputation for entertaining jazz fans - as well as general audiences - with their sound and humor. Attending the Boykin Jazz Alley Series is a unique experience, with the audience seating and the performance both taking place in an intimate setting on the Paramount Arts Center stage.
Tickets are available by calling the box office at 606-324-0007, online at www.paramountartscenter.com or by visiting the box office between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Adult tickets are $35 and student tickets are $15, plus taxes and fees.