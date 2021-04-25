While so much in our lives has been in turmoil over this last year, there is something that has remained constant. Despite the quarantine, social distancing and mask wearing, Alzheimer’s disease and its related dementia have continued their slow progression of robbing of memories and functioning abilities of our loved ones.
More than 5.8 million Americans live with Alzheimer’s disease, including more than 220,000 in Ohio and nearly 40,000 in West Virginia. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, research and support and the Huntington walk is seeking volunteers. Whether you are a business owner and are interested in assisting with sponsorship for the walk, or are a current or former caregiver who doesn’t want to see another family affected by this cruel disease, we need you! Whether you can provide your business’s support and funding or whether you can organize the handing out of T-shirts and literature, we need you!
My husband Roger and I are proud to be returning for our fourth Huntington Walk to End Alzheimer’s as your AIM — Alzheimer’s Impact Movement, advocacy chairs and event co-chairs. We are proud to be your Alzheimer’s Congressional Advocates, your voice on Capitol Hill. Our voices raised collectively do and are making a difference! You can help us tell your Alzheimer’s stories to our elected officials. We must find an end to this disease and you can make a difference!
This year’s walk is Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in downtown Huntington. Volunteers are needed in a variety of areas both on walk day and in the weeks and months leading up to the walk. We are actively planning now for the event! Help us work toward our goal of living in a world without Alzheimer’s and being able to see the first white flower carried by a survivor of Alzheimer’s!
Alzheimer’s is the sixth leading cause of death in the US. Alzheimer’s has been relentless during COVID-19 and so are we. The dollars raised through the walk are more important than ever in providing care and support to families during these difficult times while also advancing critical research for care and prevention. The Alzheimer’s Association provides a 24/7/365 Helpline offering information about care and resources at 800-272-3900.
Anyone wishing to help organize the 2021 Huntington Walk to End Alzheimer’s should contact Event Co-Chairs Roger and Jeanne Caldwell at jandrcaldwellwvalzadvocates@gmail.com or Walk Manager Jenny Folwell at jafolwell@alz.org. To participate in the upcoming walk, go to alz.org/walk to register.
Jeanne Caldwell is a member of the Huntington Walk To End Alzheimer’s Committee, a Congressional Advocate through the AIM - Alzheimer’s Impact Movement and WV State Advocate. She is a lifelong resident of Huntington who has lost four family members to Alzheimer’s and its related dementia.