HUNTINGTON — If musician Jerry Garcia had lived past his untimely death in 1995, he would turn 80 years old on Aug. 1.
Decades after leaving Earth, Garcia is remembered as he looked in his younger days, with a wild mane of hair and an infectious grin, for the mark he made in the music world.
His main group, Grateful Dead, rose from the underground scene in San Francisco in the 1960s to become a musical institution known for extended jams and now-famous songs.
Over the years, Grateful Dead had its ups and downs, leading Garcia to seek out other outlets for his creativity. One of those was the Jerry Garcia Band.
For 15 years, until Garcia’s death, Melvin Seals was the keyboardist in the Jerry Garcia Band. After Garcia died, the group carried on under the name JGB.
Now billed as Melvin Seals and the JGB, the group will perform Sunday, July 24, at the Ritter Park Amphitheater. The show begins at 6 p.m. with opening act The Kind Thieves. Tickets are $30, and kids 12 and younger get in free. Chairs and blankets are encouraged.
Seals heard about the death of his band leader Garcia on the news.
“I knew Jerry was having some trouble, but I did not see death happening,” said Seals. “I knew that he had checked himself into rehab once or twice. But I can only imagine the pressure there was to step in his shoes, thinking about who he was and how The Grateful Dead was his name band, and all of the people employed in the office. If Jerry didn’t work, they had to lay some people off. Being a diabetic with this kind of pressure on you, your mind just feels like it needs some relief. But I didn’t see death coming, although at one of the last shows I played with him at The Warfield (April 23, 1995), I remember him coming in saying, ‘Oh, man, my body hurts.’ He was walking sideways, just not a natural walk, and his body hurt all over and he joked about wanting to get a new body.
“When I heard the news (of his death), I stopped in my tracks and I did not know how to feel. I not only lost a good friend, but I was shocked because I didn’t see it coming.”
After some time passed, the members of the Jerry Garcia Band decided to keep touring under the JGB moniker.
At first, they met resistance as some of Garcia’s most hardcore fans showed their disapproval. But as time has gone by, music fans are happy to hear the groove of the JGB again.
“I had heard an interview that Jerry had done on TV, and I can’t remember what show it was, but I heard the interviewer ask him, ‘Jerry, what would you like to see happen with your music after you are gone?’, or a question similar to that, and Jerry said, ‘It’s bigger than me and it will live on,’” said Seals. “So, when Jerry died, everyone connected with him just stopped playing. Then John Kahn, Jerry’s best friend and bass player, had an agent that put a couple of gigs together down in Santa Cruz and asked if I wanted to do it, and I said yes. What John did was not play the exact material from the Jerry Garcia Band, but instead he chose songs that Jerry would have easily done. It was in that same style of music, but we didn’t play ‘The Harder They Come.’”
About four months later, Kahn died and it was up to Seals to make the decision to carry on.
“We were met with a lot of resistance,” Seals said. “Folks were like, ‘How can you guys call yourself the JGB when you’re not him?’ And I kind of agreed with that because I didn’t want to call the band that anyhow, but the promoters wanted us to use that name ‘so they know who you are.’ Even some of the Grateful Dead fans said things. But eventually, they were talking about us so much that we were selling out houses because people want to see us. Yes, there were people in the front row with their arms crossed just looking at you and clearly were not in favor of what we were doing. It was really bad for quite a while. But now, people get it.”
As the years slipped by, fans of the Jerry Garcia Band grew to appreciate and crave that familiar sound.
“Time has gone by and people want to hear something, and I stay true to the music I did with Jerry,” Seals said. “I will also throw some of my originals in the set list as well, and now I started throwing in one or two Grateful Dead songs into our set. I love Grateful Dead songs, and I got to thinking that a lot of those songs are a lot more swinging and moving. A lot of the Jerry Garcia Band songs were ballads, and I can’t play a whole night of ballads. It’s the Grateful Dead songs that people dance to, so why not have a Grateful Dead fan that comes to see us get one or two of those songs that they love? There was some controversy back when we first did that, but now they love it. We are not trying to be a Grateful Dead cover band, but I just love to add a surprise in here and there, and that is all I do — no more than one or two a night.”
Seals is well aware of Garcia’s 80th birthday coming up.
“Well, I wish he was still around,” said Seals. “But I am proud to see this saga of music getting bigger and bigger. I used to think that after four or five years, it is going to die off. But man, in all of my travels and in every town and city, there is a Grateful Dead or Jerry Garcia cover band. It’s everywhere. Yes, with all of the musicians that love Jimi Hendrix and The Beatles and the Rolling Stones, they don’t have the cover bands that the Grateful Dead and the Jerry Garcia Band does, and the festivals that have come out of that tradition are now all over the country. It all blossomed from their music.
“There are young musicians out there now expressing themselves in different kinds of ways, yet it all came from that source, and it still gets bigger and bigger. I work today because of what I did with him. It has now become my life.”