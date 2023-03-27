One of Jersey Mike’s newest locations is now open in Barboursville. Customers can order their sandwiches “Mike’s Way,” which means it’s got onions, lettuce, tomatoes, spices and a olive oil/red wine vinegar mix known as “The Juice.”
Paul Sebert/For The Herald-Dispatch One of Jersey Mike's newest locations is now open in Barboursville.
ThreeJersey Mike’s Subs in the region will donate 100% of sales (all sales, not just profits) to Camp Appalachia on Wednesday, March 29.
The fundraiser is part of the 13th annual“Month of Giving”campaign for local charities, which takes place at nearly 2,500 Jersey Mike’s locations during March.
Jersey Mike's locations nationwide give 100% of all sales on the Day of Giving (March 29) as part of the company’s annual Month of Giving. Last year’s Month of Giving raised a record-breaking $20 million.
Since 2011, Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving has raised more than $67 million for local charities.
