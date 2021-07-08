ASHLAND — July 1 marked the 66th anniversary of the birth of country music and bluegrass legend Keith Whitley in Ashland.
After growing up in nearby Sandy Hook, Kentucky, Whitley and his buddy Ricky Skaggs worked their way up in the bluegrass world, playing with Ralph Stanley and the Clinch Mountain Boys together and in J.D. Crowe and the New South separately, and then both made their mark in the country music world.
Whitley died at age 33 in 1989. Before that, however, he had a son with his then-wife, country star Lorrie Morgan, named Jesse Keith Whitley.
Jesse Keith Whitley spent a lot of his early adult years working with his mother while on tour, but eventually got the bug to work on his craft as a musician and to pursue the front of the stage. As a result, he has released a new album called “Breakin’ Ground” and has an upcoming full-blown southern rock album in the works.
On Thursday, both Lorrie Morgan and son Jesse Keith Whitley will put on a homecoming, full-circle concert at the historic Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, where the Whitley legend began. Both will perform full-band shows. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m., and tickets range from $25 to $50. More information can be found at paramountartscenter.com or 606-324-0007.
A perfect way to check out what Jesse Keith Whitley can do musically is to watch his video for the song “Try To Change My Ways” on YouTube, where he shows pride for his family legacy as well as his life as a father, hunter, fisherman and his love for all things outdoors.
“My mom was married to Sammy Kershaw for a long time, and that is where I got into hunting and being in the outdoors,” said Jesse Keith Whitley. “That was kind of our thing to do. We always went hunting together, and he taught me how to shoot my guns and clean my guns and stuff like that.”
While early on Whitley played music on the country side, even recreating some of his dad’s tunes, southern rock became his ultimate goal.
“I grew up loving Lynyrd Skynyrd and loving 38 Special, and now I have gotten into listening to Black Stone Cherry, who are bad to the bone,” said Whitley. “I’ve always been a southern rock fan. That has always been just right up my alley. This whole next album is going to be full-blown, to-the-core southern rock. We are really excited about that. It is going to be fun.
“That is what we do as our shows are pretty much southern rock as well. Our guitar players are rock solid. Man, we’re just excited to be back working again. Sometimes I will hop on the bus with my mom and open for her with just an acoustic guitar. But luckily we have quite a few shows this year where my guys and I get to open for her with a full band, which will happen in Ashland. Then we go up to Fort Loramie in Ohio to perform at the big Country Concert 21 festival this weekend.”
Whitley has lived an interesting life as the son of not one but two famous country music stars, yet he has managed to stay down-to-earth and a man of the people.
“Man, my mom just taught me to always stay grounded,” said Whitley. “She always told me, ‘We’re no different from anyone else. The only difference is that we have a different job.’ She always treated my friends like they were her own kids and always took care of us and did the laundry and went to soccer games and football and baseball games. She was there for prom and homecoming. I was fortunate enough to have her be there for those things, so it always kept me grounded.”
As a young man, Whitley had to find his own path.
“I always knew that I wanted to be in the music business, and really figured that out when I was about 18 or 19,” said Whitley. “I had always written songs and played the guitar here and there, and I always knew I wanted to be a part of the music world — I just didn’t know in what way. I worked for my mom for about 16 years as a stage hand and selling (merchandise), and finally one day it kind of clicked and I thought that I needed to make a run of it.”
Along the way, Whitley was schooled by others in the industry who were his age.
“One of my brothers in the music business has been Struggle Jennings, who is Waylon Jennings’ grandson,” said Whitley. “He is in the hip hop and rap world, but he has helped me a lot while not even knowing he was helping me. He was showing me the ropes without knowing it. When you think as highly of someone as I do him, you learn a lot from people like that without them knowing that you’re watching them.
“I also have a few other good friends in the business, like Michael Ray, who has had a few No. 1 songs, and we’re going to do some things together soon, I believe. It is a big family, no matter if somebody is doing bluegrass, rap, rock, southern rock or country. We’re all in it together.”
Whitley visited Sandy Hook and eastern Kentucky often as a kid, exploring the area where his dad grew up and getting to know his relatives.
“I spent a lot of time there while growing up, as my dad’s sister would always come down to Nashville to get me, and I would spend about a week or two up there on the lake,” said Whitley. “We would go to the Tobacco Festival and go eat at the Frosty Freeze. I go back now and then. Actually, as we drive up to Ashland this week, we’re going to stop in and see the big statue of my dad that they put up right there in Sandy Hook. We’re going to take the bus down there for a minute to see it. We are playing in Somerset, Kentucky, on Wednesday, and it isn’t but two-and-a-half hours to Ashland, so we are going to make a pit stop in Sandy Hook on the way in.”