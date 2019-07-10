ASHLAND - The Jesse Stuart Foundation will host a book signing from 1-3:30 p.m. Friday, July 12, in the JSF Conference Room. The free event is a great opportunity to purchase summer reading books for both children and adults.
New for young readers is "Bluetick Pig," a junior book by Jesse Stuart with illustrations by Ashland's Tom Marsh. Recently, Cathy Roberts, an accomplished scholar and a board member of the Jesse Stuart Foundation, carefully revised and edited this manuscript for publication as the ninth book in Stuart's famous junior book series.
Two other new books to be presented are:
"Presidential Visits to Kentucky: 1819-2017" by Wayne Onkst and "My View From the Keyboard: 125 of My Best Weekly Columns" by Keith Kappes.
Other authors and book sponsors who will be signing their books and stories are:
n David Palmore: "New Harvest: Forgotten Stories of Kentucky's Jesse Stuart;"
n Julianne Perry: sponsor of "Hidden Heroes of the Big Sandy Valley;"
n Sam Piatt: "Men of Valor: Combat Stories of WWII Veterans from Southern Ohio and Eastern Kentucky"
n John David Preston: a number of his histories and genealogies that focus on the Big Sandy Valley of eastern Kentucky.
Other JSF authors who will sign their books and stories are Brenda Evans, James M. Gifford, Judith Kidwell, and Don Osborne.
The Jesse Stuart Foundation, a regional press and bookseller, is located at 4440 13th St. in Ashland. If you cannot attend the book signing but wish to purchase some of these signed books, call 606-326-1667 or e-mail jsf@jsfbooks.com.
