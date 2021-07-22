HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art is welcoming Jessica Drenk as its latest Walter Gropius master artist.
Drenk will discuss her work during a free public presentation at the museum at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 22. An exhibit showcasing her work continues at HMA through Aug. 1.
In addition to Thursday’s presentation, Drenk will present a workshop titled “The Altered Book: Repurposing Old Books as a Catalyst for Creativity” Friday through Sunday, July 23-25. The workshop is full, as the number of participants is limited to allow for social distancing.
“Jessica Drenk is a very creative artist who is inspired by nature. We think her public presentation and workshop will be rewarding experiences for participants,” Cindy Dearborn, HMA education director, said in a release.
Drenk was raised in Montana, where she developed an appreciation for the natural world that inspires her artwork. Her tactile and textural sculptures “highlight the chaos and beauty found in simple materials,” the release said.
Drenk’s awards include an Artist Project Grant from the Arizona Commission on the Arts, and the International Sculpture Center’s Outstanding Student Achievement in Contemporary Sculpture Award. She lives and works near Rochester, New York.
The Walter Gropius Master Artist Program is funded through the generosity of the Estate of Roxanna Y. Booth, who wanted to assist in the development of an art education program in accordance with the proposals of Walter Gropius, who designed the Museum’s Gropius Addition, as well as the Gropius Studios, according to the release.
This program is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.
For more information, visit hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701. HMA is fully accessible.