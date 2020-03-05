An important part of any growing and forward-looking city, a healthy arts scene brings in tourists and encourages local and regional talent in exciting ways.
In recent years, the arts community in Huntington has created and hosted various popup arts jams throughout the city, where artists are invited to show their creations in various venues and outdoor spaces that normally do not host art exhibits. This approach keeps the scene moving around and on the edge, while creating a buzz that hopefully interests the greater community.
On Saturday, March 7, the latest Jewel City Arts Jam will happen at Calamity J Bar and Grill, 1555 3rd Ave. in Huntington. The event will feature nine artists showcasing their works upstairs from 5 to 10 p.m. As a special added treat, the rock band Massing will perform a one-off unplugged acoustic concert for the show. The Jewel City Arts Jam will be free to the public. All ages are invited, and the venue will be offering special food and beverage deals as well.
Eric Wilson is a local arts enthusiast as well as staff member and entertainment director of Calamity J. He is playing a big part in producing this show.
“Calamity J is a brand new restaurant that is a reboot of the old Calamity restaurant that existed in Huntington in the 1990s and early 2000s that went out of business,” Wilson said. “Since then, this building has hosted several different restaurants that have gone in and out of business over the last decade or so. After this new concept rebooted, however, we are using a lot of the old recipes from back in the day, yet we are also doing it our own way. There is a lot of cool culture here inside the restaurant. There is a lot of art found on the walls and live music featured on the weekends. We also have an upstairs area that has its own subtle vibe to it, and we have both an upstairs and downstairs patio that will be open in the spring and summer months.”
When thoughts began to rise up concerning where the next Jewel City Arts Jam would be, the folks at Calamity J were happy to host it.
“This will be the first official Jewel City Arts Jam here at the venue, and we plan on doing it as a quarterly event,” said Wilson. “This Saturday, there will be nine to 10 different artists that will set up along the outer perimeter of the upper room. There will also be tables and seats for the public up there as we offer our full menu, half-priced appetizers and more. You will be able to buy art from the artists in the way of paintings, portraits, photographs and ceramics. To cap off the night … rock band Massing will be doing their first-ever acoustic performance. The band is known around here for their loud and tenacious vibe, but their playing will be a little bit different on Saturday night and I can’t wait to see what happens.”
Wilson is a native of the Tri-State, having grown up in Huntington. He is one of the many local citizens who are determined to improve this unique river town for the better.
“Calamity J is all about becoming a part of Huntington culture,” said Wilson. “I like that because I am all about Huntington culture. I have emceed the past three Huntington Music and Arts Festivals and Funktafest stages. I believe that this whole community deserves more places and venues that respect art and live music and the rich amount of talent that our community has among us. My friend, festival manager and artist Zac White, is choosing the artists that will appear this weekend. Honestly, I am just very grateful to have so many good and talented friends here and I do care a lot about this arts scene.”
For Wilson, it feels good to be part of an artistic movement that is bearing fruit.
“We’re not just trying to do it; we’re doing it,” said Wilson. “There are events going on here every three or four night every week. And Saturday is going to be incredible and a huge night. I have no idea what to expect. I just know I will very busy trying to rearrange this space to make it work.”