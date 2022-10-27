HUNTINGTON — Jacob McComas, the owner of the six-chair Jewel City Barber Shop at 1141 4th Ave., has always appreciated the bigger picture when it comes to his establishment.
After all, a barber shop has traditionally been a place where folks can get groomed by a professional, while at the same time being a space for community and communication.
McComas’ goal with the Jewel City Barber Shop has always been to extend the barber-client relationship “beyond the chair, to make the shop itself a place where people can gather to share in live music, foster discussion, and to truly be a welcoming and supportive part of the Huntington community.”
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jewel City Barber Shop’s ethos meant hosting art shows and live-music nights, and that goal remains true now.
On Saturday, Oct. 29, the Jewel City Halloween Hootenanny will happen at this local tonsorial establishment beginning at 9 p.m. and lasting until midnight. As with past similar events, Halloween costumes are appreciated and encouraged as three bands, Chocolate 4-Wheeler, Corduroy Brown and Jake Christian, perform live.
“My shop is an open space, so I always wonder what we could be doing here when we’re not cutting hair,” McComas said. “That is what our goal has always been, as in to use the space for something better than it sitting here with just the lights off. As for my love of music, I’ve always liked the local scene here, which has always been really cool, although I don’t play any instruments. So the Halloween Hootenanny is my way of being involved in the music scene as much as possible.”
As for the musical acts to be featured Saturday at the Jewel City Halloween Hootenanny, McComas is hoping to help provide a break for a relatively new artist from across the Ohio River who is trying to make his mark in the Tri-State.
“The opening act is Jake Christian, who is a rapper from Ohio,” said McComas. “He is one of my clients, and he is a really good kid who deserves a shot. This will be his chance to get some people to see him and hopefully get the recognition that he deserves. He is a rapper, but he also sings some pop music, too, so he is in that middle area. He will do a 30-minute set beginning at 9:30 p.m. Then we will feature Corduroy Brown, who is very popular around here right now. One of the people that works for me here at the barber shop, Daniel Owsley, is in the Corduroy Brown group. The closing band will be Chocolate 4-Wheeler, and they are one of the best Halloween-themed bands for this event, in my opinion. They put on a really good show, and they play quite a few songs about vampires and aliens and more.
“We are happy to be an integral part of this community,” said McComas. “We see folks all day long, every day, from different walks of life, different places, people from out of town that are in town visiting, and we have a poll going on about what is new in Huntington, what is coming, about what to think or not think, what is rumor and not rumor, so it’s a cool thing that we have here.”