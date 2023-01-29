The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Fans of the newspaper coupon inserts witnessed a sad day this month when the final Procter & Gamble Brandsaver coupon insert appeared in print for the last time. The Brandsaver was a monthly feature in many newspapers for more than 20 years, and it’s strange to consider that there will no longer be a standalone insert offering coupons for the wide variety of products made by this manufacturer.

P&G released a statement regarding ending the Brandsaver, which reads in part: “Millions of shoppers have switched from clipping paper coupons to using digital coupons. Besides being faster and easier to use, digital coupons can also help reduce coupon fraud and shelf clearing, which ensures our products are available wherever people shop. We will continue to explore and implement new ways to make coupons available to shoppers, including ways that are simpler, more convenient, and more relevant.”

Jill Cataldo, a coupon workshop instructor, writer and mother of three, never passes up a good deal. Learn more about Super-Couponing at her website, www.jillcataldo.com. Email your own couponing victories and questions to jill@ctwfeatures.com.

