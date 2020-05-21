Dear Jill: During these trying times, I would like to know how you are shopping. Are you taking precautions going to the store? Are you worried about coupons or sale prices right now? Please share what you personally are doing. — Madison L.
I haven’t been to a supermarket since the first week of March. That’s been a huge change for me, as I used to shop at one or two different stores each week! All of that changed when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Feb. 25 that “disruption to everyday life may be severe” due to the coronavirus.
That week, I took a visual inventory of how much food we had in our pantry and chest freezer, and I made several more trips to the supermarket to further stock up on food and supplies I wanted to have on hand.
My home state of Illinois issued a stay-at-home order on March 21, but we had already locked down before that. As we have someone in the family who is immunocompromised, we decided that we wanted to reduce our risk to the virus as much as possible. That meant no more trips to the store for anyone in the family.
Since that time, we’ve been exclusively using curbside pickup for our groceries. I order online, choose a pickup date and time, then drive to the store. The grocery delivery is “contact-free,” with a store staffer placing the bags in the trunk of our car. We bring the groceries home, unpack them in the garage, wipe each item down with disinfectant, and then bring them into the house. Our goal has been to make as few trips outside the house as possible, so we schedule grocery orders once every two weeks.
That’s a summary, but the reality is a little more complicated. Since our self-imposed lockdown began, we’ve been shopping at two different stores. One is a smaller specialty grocery store that primarily carries organic and healthier foods. The other is a traditional supermarket.
With so many people utilizing delivery and pickup versus shopping in-person in the stores, many of our local supermarkets have become overwhelmed with online orders. It’s very difficult to schedule a supermarket pickup time that is fewer than 10 to 14 days from now. Often, we have to wait until new time slots become available at midnight, then log in and try to secure one before others take them.
In contrast, the specialty grocer consistently has pickup times that are 24 to 48 hours away from the current day. While their prices are higher, it’s much easier to place an order and pick it up without having to plan so far ahead.
The specialty market’s higher prices are a tradeoff for being able to get the items we want in a reasonable timeframe. With all of our local stores under strain from supply chain interruptions, my current, primary focus has been on product availability and not price. Even when I can place an order at the larger supermarket, any sale pricing that was in effect during the week I initially placed the order will no longer be in effect two weeks later on the day I’m actually charged for the items I purchased and pick them up. So, availability trumps pricing — at both store locations.
When ordering online, I’ve found that an item that was in stock on the day I ordered may be sold out by the day my order is actually pulled from the shelves. For example, I tried to buy a bag of flour for four weeks — and I never received one from the supermarket, even though I selected the option to substitute any brand available. At the specialty grocer, we’ve experienced far fewer missing items or substitutions.
While the supermarket has a larger selection, I believe there are also many more shoppers competing for the products available at the larger store. Shopping at the smaller, specialty grocer has been an easier experience for us during these strange times we’re living in.