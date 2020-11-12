It’s that time of year again — when, through two months’ worth of calendar time, we’ll travel through Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas season. Each of these holidays is, of course, fun to celebrate, and dutifully year after year, our stores will be filled with holiday-themed items to purchase.
Whether you’re looking for themed tablecloths, napkins or other holiday home decor, couponers know that the best time to purchase any of these items is after the holiday has passed — not before.
Halloween has ended, but in the days ahead, I’ll be on the lookout for clearance deals on anything our family might like to have on hand for next year’s Halloween — colored lighting, costume pieces and decorative accessories. Stores typically drop their holiday clearance items to 50% off just days after the holiday passes. If any items remain on the shelves, I’ll look for another round of discounts to appear, which can take 50% to 75% off, and at times, 90% off.
In addition to decorative items, I look for food items and snacks that might not scream “Halloween” (and yes, that pun was absolutely intended!) Post-Halloween is a great time to buy snack size candies that you and your household enjoy, as well as themed baking mixes. I’ve seen everything from Halloween cake mix and frosting to brownies and cookie decorating kits. Stores will rapidly reduce their Halloween inventory because Thanksgiving is just a few weeks away.
One of my favorite tips can be yours, too, before the Halloween gear is gone: Decorative artificial pumpkins (sans jack-o’-lantern markings) and ears of calico corn are great for decorating both for Halloween and Thanksgiving!
The same seasonal aisles that previously held costumes and candy will soon carry Thanksgiving turkey and harvest-themed decor, as well as tableware and other items related to Thanksgiving entertaining. Unless you need these items for this year’s feast, again wait until the holiday has passed for your best Thanksgiving deals, then stock up for next year.
Christmastime brings additional stock-up items that I look for each year, too. In addition to decorations, tableware, ornaments, lights and holiday-themed foods, I enjoy stocking up on gift wrap and gift bags post-holiday. It’s the perfect time to look for gift-wrapping supplies that aren’t specifically themed to Christmas or Hanukkah, too.
I look for rolls of wrapping paper in solid colors, like red, green, blue, gold or silver, and simple patterns such as stripes, plaids or the like. Once post-Christmas items drop into the 75% off range or better, I’ll scoop them up and keep them on hand to wrap birthday, housewarming and other such gifts throughout the year.
Christmastime also brings post-holiday deals on other items that are nice to have on hand all year. Look for clearance deals on candles, candleholders and storage baskets. Department stores, grocery stores and drugstores all seem to devote an aisle or two to stocking stuffers and last-minute gift items, and you can find some wonderful deals in these aisles when items drop to 75% off. I’ve picked up everything from clock radios to winter scarf and hat sets to throw blankets. None of these items had Christmas-specific packaging or theming, but the store will clear them out after the holiday because they’re seasonal items.
I’ve even seen post-holiday deals on disposable baking pans, cookie boxes and decorative waxed papers. I love to bake and often deliver homemade treats to other people. I don’t need to worry about getting my pans or boxes back with bargain-priced disposable or recyclable containers.
As we’re still feeling the effects of the pandemic, I also anticipate that stores may not sell as many items related to family dinners and entertaining. Stores may rapidly reduce what’s left after each holiday to get things off the shelves, similar to the deeply discounted back-to-school-related items I saw discounted in stores in September. This could be a great opportunity to stock up for 2021’s holidays, when we’ll hopefully be back to normal and celebrating these holidays with our families and friends again.