While there are many ways for someone to beat or cheat the system with coupons, I would never recommend doing so. The savings we can achieve legitimately without resorting to fraud are impressive.

DEAR JILL: I am a mother of teens, and it seems everything they want to do costs money. They want money to go out to eat with friends. They want cell phones while we think that is an expense we’re not ready for. Their friends participate in a lot of extracurriculars that are also expensive. We want them to enjoy these years without breaking the bank. Help! — Anna O.

One of the great benefits of couponing has been the flexibility to spend some of the money saved on groceries on activities with my family. Whether it’s dining out, going to a show or spending the evening mini-golfing or at an indoor arcade, it’s true that the fun things in life can also be budget-busters! As a mother of three, I know all too well how these kinds of ancillary expenses can creep up. I also know that not everything can have a coupon applied to it! I’m more than happy to share some of the ways our family saves money in these kinds of areas.

Jill Cataldo, a coupon workshop instructor, writer and mother of three, never passes up a good deal. Learn more about Super-Couponing at her website, www.jillcataldo.com. Email your own couponing victories and questions to jill@ctwfeatures.com.

