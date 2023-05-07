The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

While there are many ways for someone to beat or cheat the system with coupons, I would never recommend doing so. The savings we can achieve legitimately without resorting to fraud are impressive.

 Metro Creative

DEAR JILL: People like you frustrate me. You only seem concerned with the bottom line of how cheap something is. Paying the lowest price should not be your only goal. Do you not realize some things are worth investing in for longevity’s sake? Your generation treats many things as disposable. It is always better to buy something of excellent quality that will last instead of something bargain priced and shoddy. I am curious to hear your reply and if you ever feel quality is worth putting your dollars forward for. — Eugenie O.

While it’s true that I try to stretch my dollars as far as possible, I disagree that I am sacrificing quality to do so. If we’re talking about groceries, it’s true that I do want to pay the lowest price possible for the items I buy. If one store is selling toilet paper for $3.99, and another store is selling the same brand and size for $2.49, it’s highly likely that I will take my business to the store with the lowest prices. When everything else about an item is equal — brand, size and quality — then price is an important deciding factor in my purchase.

Jill Cataldo, a coupon workshop instructor, writer and mother of three, never passes up a good deal. Learn more about Super-Couponing at her website, www.jillcataldo.com. Email your own couponing victories and questions to jill@ctwfeatures.com.

