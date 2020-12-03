DEAR JILL: I am afraid that my store’s weekly circular is not returning to my newspaper. I understand that during the initial months of the pandemic, many people were not going to the store, and stores faced intense supply shortages and interruptions. Now that life seems to be heading back to a somewhat more normal place, what will be the fate of our ads?
My grocery store of choice still has not brought back a paper ad. They offer it online, but I greatly prefer a paper copy. There have been times I have driven to the next town over simply because they have put their ad back in the newspaper and their sales catch my eye. — Ellen D.
The pandemic indeed changed many things in our world, and the shopping landscape was one of them. Back in March, stores experienced numerous unexpected out-of-stock issues (who can forget the great toilet paper shortage of 2020?) As the supply chain was interrupted by shutdowns, both from people temporarily out of the workforce due to illness but also those who had to lock down at home, many retailers opted to issue lighter-than-normal ads or to forgo creating weekly ads completely.
This phenomenon wasn’t limited to the USA — Canada’s CBC News noted in March that some stores also pulled their print ads from production because they were concerned that the paper newsprint could be a possible means for the virus to spread in-store.
Now, eight months have passed since the initial “slow the spread” period, and while some of the stores in my area have resumed their weekly print paper ads, others have not. Several stores have gone internet-only with their weekly sales, which has changed the way I shop, too.
I prefer the large size and readability of browsing a print ad and physically flipping through its pages. I also like having the ability to write notes on the ad and circle items I’m interested in. While some digital ads allow users to click and mark the items they plan to buy, it still doesn’t provide the same functionality from a tactile perspective.
There’s a reason retailers still advertise in print: Print is effective. Valassis (publisher of the RedPlum coupon insert) notes that 66% of shoppers study ad circulars before going shopping, and that viewing the circulars in print form versus online takes 21% less cognitive effort. It’s easier to read and understand print ads, and it’s also worth noting that those statistics are from June of this year — they’re not pre-pandemic. (In fact, the same study notes that because of the pandemic, shoppers report being 37% more excited about receiving ads like these in the mail since the lockdowns began.) Among those surveyed, Valassis found that 60% of shoppers preferred the store’s circulars in print form versus electronic.
I believe that some stores are testing the waters to see if they are able to “train” their shoppers to go online for their ads, saving the store the cost of printing ads and having them inserted in newspapers and mailers. However, if at some point their own numbers show that the print ads drove more sales, I think we’ll see a return to paper ads.
One store in my area has signs up around the store stating that they will return to print ads once they’re able to keep enough supplies on the shelf to make advertised sales worthwhile. While things look more normal in-store than they did months ago, it’s worth noting that some stores are still experiencing supply chain interruptions and shortages related to the shutdowns earlier this year.
If your store has ceased publishing print ads, you can usually find online versions of the weekly ads on the store’s website, in their app, or via an ad aggregator that publishes ads from various stores. You might also like Flipp, a free app that shows the weekly circulars for all stores in your immediate geographic area.