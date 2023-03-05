The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

While there are many ways for someone to beat or cheat the system with coupons, I would never recommend doing so. The savings we can achieve legitimately without resorting to fraud are impressive.

 Metro Creative

DEAR JILL: Could you look into this issue of vitamins not being labeled accurately anymore? I just bought a vitamin C supplement that said it contained more active ingredients than the one I was using last month. But when I got it home and really looked at the bottle, it said that I now needed to take 2 pills to get the same ingredients that I had in one pill of the previous kind. These new ones have half the ingredients that my old bottle did, so I have to take two every day, making this 60-count bottle only good for one month instead of two. — Kurt J.

Last week, I featured a reader’s email that pointed out a labeling change on a bottle of nutritional supplements, pointing out that the milligrams advertised on the front label of the package may no longer necessarily reflect the active ingredients in a single capsule or tablet, but instead may be advertising a total serving size in milligrams.

Jill Cataldo, a coupon workshop instructor, writer and mother of three, never passes up a good deal. Learn more about Super-Couponing at her website, www.jillcataldo.com. Email your own couponing victories and questions to jill@ctwfeatures.com.

