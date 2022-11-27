The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

coupons BLOX.jpg

While there are many ways for someone to beat or cheat the system with coupons, I would never recommend doing so. The savings we can achieve legitimately without resorting to fraud are impressive.

 Metro Creative

As the coupon world continues to change and evolve, formerly tried-and-true shopping strategies have been upended. Many rules of thumb for saving with coupons have changed, as the coupons we receive have also changed a great deal.

While I was writing this week’s column, I was flipping through my local supermarket’s weekly circular and thinking about how much the way I shop has changed in the past couple of years. Some of the tried-and-true rules of thumb no longer apply — both due to pandemic-related shortages and supply chain issues, and changes to the ways and frequency with which brands and manufacturers issue their coupon promotions.

Jill Cataldo, a coupon workshop instructor, writer and mother of three, never passes up a good deal. Learn more about Super-Couponing at her website, www.jillcataldo.com. Email your own couponing victories and questions to jill

@ctwfeatures.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you