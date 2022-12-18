A funny thing happened when I bought my son some new pajama pants.
My teenage son is allergic to polyester, so shopping for clothing for him can be challenging at times. I’d found some 100% cotton flannel pajama pants at a large national retailer, where the pants were selling for $20.00 per pair. I bought two pairs and brought them home.
He liked them and asked if I would mind picking up a few more pairs for him. I went to the retailer’s website to see if the same brand of pants came in different colors or styles, and I was very surprised to see that the same pants were selling for $15.00 on the website. They weren’t on sale — the regular online price was $5.00 lower than the same pants were selling for in physical stores.
I sat in front of my computer screen pondering how the same pants could sell for $20.00 in store and $15.00 online — and if I bought them online, shipping was free for orders over $35.00. So, I ordered three pairs.
While it seemed illogical to me that I could shop from the comfort of home and have my purchases show up at the door a few days later for less than the price of driving my own car to the store, the reality is that I saved a total of $15.00 by buying the pants online. (When they arrived, each pair was in its own padded envelope too, which left me mentally calculating how much the store actually spent to ship three separate packages to me — but that’s another issue.)
Had this not happened to me personally, I would not have suspected that identical items might cost 25% more in store versus online at the same retailer! And yet, I had a similar experience a few days later when shopping for a new thermal shirt online. The size I wanted was out of stock, so I went to a brick-and-mortar location of the same chain. The shirt was priced at $12.99 online, but in store, it was $16.99.
A study from Anthem Marketing Solution notes that 69% of retailers in their study have the same prices online and offline. However, when there is a difference between the in-store and online price, the online price is lower 65% of the time. One of the reasons for this is that online sales may cost less due to lower overhead. Products stored in mass quantities and shipped from a warehouse may have lower staffing, utility, security, and marketing expenses than items stocked and displayed in stores. It costs more to not only create marketing materials and in-store displays, but also to staff thousands of individual stores around the country versus running a largely-automated shipping warehouse.
While there are multiple advantages to shopping in store, particularly for clothing — one can try items on, feel the fabric, read the tags — do also check prices for the same item online. I don’t regret purchasing the first two pairs of my son’s pants in the store, even at the higher price, simply because I’ve learned that online descriptions of fabric are not always correct. I’ve ordered multiple clothing items for him over the years with descriptions assuring they were made from “100% Cotton,” but when they arrived, they were made from something else.
Having the opportunity to purchase these in-store and verify that they were exactly what he needed assured me that if I bought more from the same brand and same item number, that they too would be made of the same cotton fabric.
As we’re currently in a season where many of us are shopping for gifts, both in stores and online, it’s also worth a reminder to look for coupon codes! Many retailers offer free shipping for purchases over a specific spending threshold, and online retailers also numerous discounts and coupon codes for online purchases during the holidays. Sites like RetailMeNot.com and CouponCabin.com are good places to check for coupon codes when shopping online.