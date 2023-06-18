Last week, I began tackling the issue of living well on less, particularly when rent and household expenses encompass half of one’s take-home pay. In my previous column, I stressed the importance of replacing food and beverage habits with at-home options. Whether it’s grabbing a coffee on the way to work or calling in a take-out order because you’ve had a long day, changes to these small habits can save you significant amounts of money at the end of each month.
Now, let’s explore some other areas to save money, too. Incredibly, subscriptions to apps and media services have become an enormous monthly expense for many people. Multiple subscriptions that may seem inexpensive at only $5, $10, or $20 per month can quickly add up. In fact, according to C+R Research, the average monthly spending on subscriptions, per consumer, is $219! Wouldn’t you like an extra $2,600 back in your budget each year?
Jill Cataldo, a coupon workshop instructor, writer and mother of three, never passes up a good deal. Learn more about Super-Couponing and living well on a budget at her website, www.jillcataldo.com. Email your own couponing victories and questions to jill@ctwfeatures.com.
