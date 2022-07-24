The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

While there are many ways for someone to beat or cheat the system with coupons, I would never recommend doing so. The savings we can achieve legitimately without resorting to fraud are impressive.

DEAR JILL: Would you please explain the meaning of the expiration date on coupons? My husband took a coupon into a sandwich shop June 1 that expired June 1. It was refused on the grounds it had expired. Does that mean it expired at midnight May 31? It created such ill will that he does not want to patronize that chain anymore. What is the correct interpretation? Thanks. Eileen H.

A coupon should be valid through the end of the day printed on the coupon. So a coupon with an expiration date of June 1, 2022, should have been accepted at your sandwich shop.

Jill Cataldo, a coupon workshop instructor, writer and mother of three, never passes up a good deal. Learn more about Super-Couponing at her website, www.jillcataldo.com. Email your own couponing victories and questions to jill@ctwfeatures.com.

