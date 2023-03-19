The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

coupons BLOX.jpg

While there are many ways for someone to beat or cheat the system with coupons, I would never recommend doing so. The savings we can achieve legitimately without resorting to fraud are impressive.

 Metro Creative

Whenever I purchase an item that’s available in multiple sizes, I always try to calculate which size is the best deal from a financial standpoint. Cereal, for example, comes in box sizes ranging from around 9 to 24 ounces. Whenever cereal is on sale, I’ll look at the sale price and subtract any coupon’s value I plan to use. In looking at the various sizes of what’s available, I will calculate the per-ounce price of the item.

While there are exceptions to every rule, the smaller item will typically be the better financial deal. For example, my supermarket recently had a well-known brand of rice cereal on sale. 12-ounce boxes were on sale for .99 per box, while 24-ounce boxes were $3.49. With a .50 coupon, the smaller box drops to just .49, or about .04 per ounce. With the same coupon, the larger box of the same cereal works out to more than .12 per ounce!

Jill Cataldo, a coupon workshop instructor, writer and mother of three, never passes up a good deal. Learn more about Super-Couponing at her website, www.jillcataldo.com. Email your own couponing victories and questions to jill@ctwfeatures.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you