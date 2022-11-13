The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

While there are many ways for someone to beat or cheat the system with coupons, I would never recommend doing so. The savings we can achieve legitimately without resorting to fraud are impressive.

DEAR JILL: Are you aware of this gift card scam? I purchased a $500 gift card from a major drugstore chain so my daughter-in-law could take the grandkids shopping for school clothes. She got to the counter and was told there was only $4.69 left on the card! I reported this to the police department. They let me know two months later they had no results.

But after this incident, my son and daughter-in-law told me I had given them other $50 gift cards for popular coffee chains and big-box stores. They were too embarrassed to tell me at the time that there was $3 left on the coffee card and $5 on the store card. I purchase most of my gift cards from this same drugstore location because it’s just down the street from my bank and is convenient. However, now it appears to me one of the employees has quite a little “bonus” program going for himself.

Jill Cataldo, a coupon workshop instructor, writer and mother of three, never passes up a good deal. Learn more about Super-Couponing at her website, www.jillcataldo.com. Email your own couponing victories and questions to jill@ctwfeatures.com.

