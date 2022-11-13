DEAR JILL: Are you aware of this gift card scam? I purchased a $500 gift card from a major drugstore chain so my daughter-in-law could take the grandkids shopping for school clothes. She got to the counter and was told there was only $4.69 left on the card! I reported this to the police department. They let me know two months later they had no results.
But after this incident, my son and daughter-in-law told me I had given them other $50 gift cards for popular coffee chains and big-box stores. They were too embarrassed to tell me at the time that there was $3 left on the coffee card and $5 on the store card. I purchase most of my gift cards from this same drugstore location because it’s just down the street from my bank and is convenient. However, now it appears to me one of the employees has quite a little “bonus” program going for himself.
Thanks again for keeping us informed. — Katie S.
I am, unfortunately, aware of this scam. Someone — whether it’s an employee or other shoppers — photographs or records the number on the back of an unpurchased gift card on the shelf or rack at the store. This thief then checks the balance of the card periodically, waiting for someone to purchase the card and activate it. Once they see that the card is active, they either use the card number to shop online or they transfer the balance to their corresponding retailer’s app.
However the transfer happens, the reality is this: The balance could be spent before you even give the card to someone else as a gift. It’s extremely frustrating because it seems to be a difficult crime to prosecute. High-balance gift cards are also particularly appealing targets to thieves.
How can we protect ourselves from this kind of fraud? If you are purchasing physical gift cards in a store, look closely both at the back of the card and the condition of the cardboard packaging it is attached to. Look for areas on the packaging where the cardboard may be bent, torn or tampered with. Many gift cards have a PIN obscured by a metallic scratch-off field that must be entered to shop online with the card. If your card has one, verify that this field is untouched and not scratched off or removed.
If either of these areas of the gift card have been disturbed or tampered with, do not buy that card and look through the stock for a different one.
Another way to stack the odds in favor of purchasing a non-tampered-with gift card is to purchase one online. Many retailers offer electronic gift cards that can be purchased and instantly delivered to the recipient, either via email or a printable attachment or download. Purchasing these directly from the retailer’s site eliminates the possibility of having the gift card number taken by someone physically copying down numbers in a store location.
If you prefer an actual, physical gift card, some retailers will also allow you to buy cards online and mail them to you. However, I mention that with the caveat that items can also go missing from the mail on occasion.
Another tip that may help reduce fraud if you’re interested in purchasing large dollar amounts, such as the $500 that my reader mentioned above: Consider splitting the value of that card across multiple smaller $50 or $100 gift cards. That way, if a card’s number is stolen before you get a chance to use it, you haven’t lost the entire $500 total purchased.
With any gift card, it’s a good idea to spend them sooner than later — and to encourage your gift card recipients to do the same. Stolen-number fraud aside, if gift cards are lost, they’re often difficult to replace unless you have both the card numbers and the receipt from the transaction in which they were purchased.
Jill Cataldo, a coupon workshop instructor, writer and mother of three, never passes up a good deal. Learn more about Super-Couponing at her website, www.jillcataldo.com. Email your own couponing victories and questions to jill@ctwfeatures.com.
