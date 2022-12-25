Around the holidays each year, stores have themed gift sets for an incredible number of items: Everything from flavored cocoas and coffees to hot sauces and snacks, to a myriad of bath, body, and skincare items will be packaged together in attractive boxes, canisters, and tins — all with a special price for the gift-giving season.
I like these sets for multiple reasons. They are often priced lower than if the individual products inside were purchased separately. Additionally, any unsold gift sets usually go on clearance after Christmas passes by, making them even better deals. Plus, you can often use coupons on them too!
I’ll share a story about a deal I recently got on a brand of skincare products that I like. A four-ounce tube usually sells for $8.99. However, around the holidays, this brand has offered a gift set of six different full-size products for $24.99. This includes not only the four-ounce cream that I like but a variety of other skincare products in the same line. Buying the gift set reduces the price of each item inside to about $4.17 per item.
That’s already a good deal. However, last year I got very lucky and snapped two of these sets up for 50% off their normal selling price, making them an even better deal. And, as a bonus, the cosmetics counter of the drugstore had been giving out $2.00 coupons for this brand a couple weeks’ prior to the sets going on clearance. That dropped the set to just $10.49 — and this deal reduced the price of each item inside the set down to $1.75!
In previous years, I’ve also scored great deals on shaving sets that included razors and cream, tea sets with a variety of tea flavors, and even an assortment of barbecue sauces. Again, you’re going to find the best prices on these in the days and weeks after Christmas passes.
While on the topic of post-holiday clearance shopping, let me share some of my favorite post-holiday shopping tips too! In addition to gift sets, there are so many items that are created specifically for the holidays that stores do not stock beyond that season. I like to browse the aisles for anything unusual that might have been brought in for Christmastime.
When stores mark holiday items down, this is typically a system-wide process that reduces all item stock-keeping units (SKUs) down by a specific percentage. When this happens, almost everything coded in the system as a holiday item is automatically marked down by the same percentage entered into the system. So, when many stores automatically mark holiday items down by 50%, this discount is entered into the store’s system and the discounts are automatically applied at checkout.
Keep in mind that these kinds of categorical price reductions will affect all holiday items in the system. Over the years, I’ve scored amazing deals on everything from kitchenware to home décor to bedsheets. I like to look for items that aren’t specifically holiday themed too — they may not have snowflakes or Christmas trees on them, but they are still coded as holiday items.
One year, I picked up a set of solid red flannel sheets for under $10.00! There was nothing holiday-specific about them, but because they were in the store’s system as a holiday item, their original price of $40.00 dropped to $20.00 when the holiday items were reduced by 50%. A week later, the holiday items at this store dropped down to 75% off, which is when I took the sheet set home for a fantastic price.
Another tip for post-holiday clearance shopping is persistence. I like to go out multiple times when I’m seeking deals. The day after a holiday is a great time to pick products up at 50% off, but in the days and weeks ahead, you’ll typically find deeper discounts as stores work to clear out their holiday items. However, don’t wait too long to hit the sales aisles and racks — remember, other shoppers will be out seeking deals too!
Jill Cataldo, a coupon workshop instructor, writer and mother of three, never passes up a good deal. Learn more about Super-Couponing at her website, www.jillcataldo.com. Email your own couponing victories and questions to jill@ctwfeatures.com.
