DEAR JILL: I see the word “stockpiling” used a lot in relation to coupon use. What does this mean and why is it important? Is it something I really must do? — Cheryl G.
Stockpiling is commonly used by coupon shoppers to refer to buying more than their households need. This is done to build a moderate supply of often-used items that can be kept on hand for future use.
Many major supermarkets and drugstores operate on fluctuating pricing cycles. Typically, these pricing cycles last around 12 weeks. During each cycle, items will fluctuate high and low in price.
For example, the same 12-roll package of toilet paper may fluctuate in price from a high point of $6.99 to a low point of $3.99. Even without bringing coupons into play yet, it obviously makes more sense to buy when the sale price dips to $3.99. Of course, if you have a coupon, the time to play it is low. Ultimately, paying $2.99 drops the price by more than half its non-sale, highest price point.
An easy way to determine whether an item is at a good point in a price is to compare the sale price tag and the non-sale price tags. My goal as a coupon shopper is to cut that shelf price in half whenever possible — whether that’s via a sale, a coupon or a combination of the two paired together. (It’s worth noting that many stores are still recovering from supply chain interruptions due to the coronavirus pandemic, so it’s not always as easy as it used to be to reach that 50% off mark.However, each week I’m excited to see that more sales are returning and appearing in my local stores’ sales ads, and I feel that within the next few months, we should see the savings “game” resuming at its normal levels.)
Once you see a product’s price has dropped into your “buy” range, consider that you may not see this same item on sale in a similar low price range again for close to three months. So, to stockpile, you’ll want to buy three months’ worth of that item to tide you over at home until the next time you can anticipate a sale. Now, this doesn’t mean you need to purchase 20 or 30 of the same item — focus on how many of the item you will use over the next three months. You can buy as many as you’d like, but the three-month estimate is a good guideline to follow.
It’s also worth considering the expiration dates on any perishable products. You might find a great deal on ketchup, but it’s not a great deal if you buy several years’ worth of it and it ultimately expires on your shelves before you’re able to use it. In our household, a three-month stockpile supply of ketchup is just three bottles. (Even my son, who puts ketchup on everything, can’t seem to go through more than one bottle a month!)
Then, instead of buying these sale items when the prices are back on the rise, you’ll “shop” from your home pantry, using up your stockpiled items instead of running to the store and paying full price for these same products.
Over time, you’ll find that you’re able to cut your grocery spending significantly when you’re buying products at half the prices you were previously spending. Another positive benefit of stockpiling is knowing that you always have a supply of food and household items on hand at home, too.
Especially considering the strange year we’ve all had so far in 2020, it can be quite comforting to know that if there is an illness or civil unrest, you don’t necessarily have to go to the store to make dinner for a few days, weeks or more.