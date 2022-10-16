When we think about saving money on food, we think of coupons, sales and shopping the lowest prices. However, there’s another factor that can also save you some money on fresh vegetables for at least part of the year: Gardening.
I’ve always grown a garden in our backyard, and I’m lucky to have enough space to do so. In the early spring of this year, though, some friends and I were talking about stepping up our gardening efforts.
One conversation led to another, and as planting season rolled around, we committed to creating a community garden that we would maintain. Eight families joined together, and the family with the largest yard volunteered to triple the size of their existing garden space to maximize what we would be able to grow.
We decided which vegetables to grow and how much space to devote to each section. On planting day, the yard was filled with families and children of all ages helping pull rocks out of the freshly tilled soil and rake the dirt. Little hands and large hands planted cucumbers, green beans, tomatoes, peppers and many other veggies.
Each week, the families rotated responsibilities for weeding the garden and, once things began to mature, picking and distributing the vegetables. We held backyard picnics and events to share in the bounty that our garden was producing. We also held multiple canning days to process and can the things we wanted to keep.
We learned so much! While I have always done a small amount of water-bath canning, we each learned from other people in the group who had experience with pressure canning. One entire day was spent making pasta sauce from scratch — a six-hour endeavor that involved cutting, processing and cooking 75 pounds of tomatoes from our garden.
That day was eye-opening. As the day wound down, we were proud of the 13 quarts of sauce we made from scratch and canned — and then realized that wasn’t even enough sauce to give two jars to each family! We all have a new appreciation for the incredible amount of work our ancestors put in, both to grow and store enough food to last families through the winter.
As the season came to an end, we made many notes about our first year of gardening together and what we might like to do next year. Here are some highlights from what we learned:
Starting from seed, when you can, saves the most money: We had multiple families starting seeds at home from the garden, but with a variety of gardening experience (and inexperience) in the group, some of the plants did not survive when we moved them outside. We shared garden expenses among the group and decided to purchase some live plants. However, after spending more than $30 on broccoli plants, we concluded that while the broccoli was good, it wasn’t cost-effective to pay so much for plants.
However, about a month after we planted our garden, we found a variety of pepper plants on clearance for 49 cents per six-pack at a local home center. We snapped those up and added them to our garden, and what they produced was well worth the 8 cents we spent per plant!
Planting heirlooms means not buying seeds in the future: We planted heirloom seeds whenever possible so we could save the seeds for next year’s garden. Heirloom seeds are open pollinated, so we chose seeds from the best specimens of our heirloom vegetables for next year’s planting.
Container gardening works well, too: Some of the families involved live in homeowners’ associations that prohibit vegetable gardens but allow container gardening. They supplemented our community garden by growing container-friendly vegetables at home — everything from cucumbers trained to climb trellises to tomato plants in narrow stock tanks. These may be options for apartment or condo-dwellers, too.
The sense of community we built was priceless: We saved money sharing expenses for seeds, plants, supplies and watering, but the most valuable thing we gained was companionship, fellowship and shared knowledge from our experiences.
Jill Cataldo, a coupon workshop instructor, writer and mother of three, never passes up a good deal. Learn more about Super-Couponing at her website, www.jillcataldo.com. Email your own couponing victories and questions to jill@ctwfeatures.com.
