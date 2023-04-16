The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

DEAR JILL: I have a question. I shop at a store that is constantly having sales set up like this: If you buy one item, it is $5.79. But if you buy two of the same items, the price is $6 for two. If I don’t need two, I usually buy two anyway because it is only a few cents more to get both. Why do stores do this though? — Josh T.

There are several reasons a store might incentivize buying two of the same item versus one. Impulse shoppers who aren’t terribly price-conscious might buy just one item, and the store makes a higher profit on this sale.

Jill Cataldo, a coupon workshop instructor, writer and mother of three, never passes up a good deal. Learn more about Super-Couponing at her website, www.jillcataldo.com. Email your own couponing victories and questions to jill@ctwfeatures.com.

