Last week, I shared an email from a reader who was frustrated with issues related to electronic coupon loading and redemption. The reader was having issues with loading offers, receiving the message that the coupons were loaded, but then finding that the coupons were not actually being applied at the point of checkout.
It was even more problematic for this reader because he did not own a smartphone, so there was no way to prove to the cashier, while in the store, that these electronic offers had been loaded and should have been applied.
While electronic coupon offers are typically reliable, it is extremely frustrating when they do not work as intended. What can shoppers do when a digital coupon is not applied in the checkout lane?
First, before going to the store, make sure that you have a way to verify the offers that you’ve loaded. If you did load the offers via a phone app, you’ll be able to pull the list of offers up on your phone. However, in the instances where an electronic offer might disappear before you have a chance to use it, it’s also a good idea to take screenshots of the offers that you’re concerned about loading correctly.
If you’re not a smartphone or tablet user, print a copy of the electronic coupons you’ve loaded from the store’s website. Not only is this helpful to have on hand to refer to while shopping, but it also makes the situation much easier if an electronic coupon you’re expecting to use is not applied at checkout.
If you use a coupon wallet, simply fold up the list of electronic offers and keep it in the corresponding store’s pocket. That way, you’ll have it readily available to refer to if needed. It can also double as a shopping list supplement showing all the coupons you currently have loaded for the store.
Then, when you notice an electronic coupon has not been applied as expected, bring the issue to the cashier’s attention. He or she will likely ask for proof that the offer was loaded to your account, so be prepared to present that.
At times, a store may feature specific digital coupon offers in its weekly advertisement, too. If you’ve loaded one of these offers and it is not applied at checkout, you can also point out that the coupon was advertised to all shoppers and certainly should be among the offers working for that specific offer period.
I’m always polite when an offer is not applied correctly at checkout, but I also will not leave the store until a discount is applied for the item I’m buying. Sometimes an issue like this will need to be resolved at the store’s service counter, so have patience.
If you notice continued issues with your store’s electronic coupons, it may be worth bringing them to the attention of a manager, or if they persist, reaching out to the store’s corporate office via their website’s contact information. While technical glitches and mistakes do happen, an ongoing pattern of offers failing to redeem correctly is something that should be brought to the store’s attention.
Another aspect to consider is whether your store’s app is up to date on your device. Typically, default settings will allow apps to update themselves, but if you’re experiencing ongoing issues with electronic coupons not being loaded correctly, it’s worth verifying that you have the latest version of the app installed so that coupons are loading correctly.
As a longtime paper coupon user, I do understand how frustrating it is when digital coupon offers do not apply correctly at the register. Paper coupons do have a sense of security about them not unlike carrying cash. Shoppers know that when a $1 coupon is handed over, their grocery bill will drop by a dollar — and if it doesn’t, the cashier has a procedure to make it right. We need to make sure similar procedures are followed for digital offers at our stores.