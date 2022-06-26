DEAR JILL: I signed up to receive downloadable coupons from a local supermarket via email in 2019. The system worked fine until about a year ago when coupons that I had downloaded disappeared before the expiration dates without having been used. Then coupons did not appear on my list after I had downloaded them. I would try to download the coupons a second time and receive the following notice: “Email Offer Has Already Been Added.” I would then buy these items from my store, only to find that some of the coupons I downloaded had applied, while others had not. I complained to customer service, only to be asked to show the app on my cellphone to prove that the coupons had been added to my list. I was unable to do so because I own no cellphone and the missing coupons that I downloaded would not appear on my list even if I did.
The frequency of lost coupons has increased to the point where I have a dispute almost every time I shop at this store. I downloaded a coupon to buy a half gallon of milk for $1.87 this morning that did not appear on my list. I downloaded the coupon again and received the usual notice that it had been added. When I bought the milk, I paid $2.29 because the coupon I had downloaded did not apply.
Last weekend, I downloaded a coupon for a free bag of organic nuts that did not apply when I took this item to the cashier. I finally managed to speak to the store manager, who told me that the offer had been rescinded and that even she was unable to receive a free bag of nuts using the downloadable coupon.
I feel that I am a victim of fraud, whether intentional or not, because I receive coupons from this store that do not apply to the purchases of featured items. I have not taken the time to report this problem to the retailer’s corporate office because I doubt that anything would change and I suspect that this “problem” may be a scam to entice customers into buying items with the false belief that they will receive discounts. I doubt that the average customer carefully examines receipts to confirm that items have been purchased for the correct prices.
Have you received any complaints from your readers regarding downloadable coupons? — James W.
I do receive a fair amount of complaints about electronic coupons. You’re not alone by any means, and I don’t devote nearly the column space to these complaints that I could. Experiences like yours are one of the biggest reasons that I believe paper coupons still rank highly among shoppers.
If an offer is not applied at the register, the cashier can clearly see the terms of the offer and apply the discount at the register.
However, digital coupons don’t provide this kind of security to the shopper, especially when the shopper does not have a phone or tablet to view their loaded offers on once in the store. It’s difficult to speculate exactly why these offers were not being applied at the register — it could have been due to a glitch in the offers appearing to be loaded when they actually were not. The offers could have been encoded to work with a different size or variety of product than they were originally intended (and advertised) for.
Electronic coupon offers can also be withdrawn by the provider at any time. While these offers should be valid from the date that they’re loaded until the expiration date listed on the offer, the offers can also be withdrawn before that date. I have personally seen electronic coupons disappear from my accounts at a variety of retailers, both before their expiration dates and before I had a chance to redeem them.
It’s unfortunately not comforting, as it undermines consumers’ trust in these offers. Next week, I’ll discuss additional methods for dealing with disappearing offers.