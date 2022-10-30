The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

While there are many ways for someone to beat or cheat the system with coupons, I would never recommend doing so. The savings we can achieve legitimately without resorting to fraud are impressive.

Even in this time of fewer coupons being available, there are still good deals to be had. Sometimes we have to get a little more creative or chase the deals where they appear, but it’s certainly better than not having deals to enjoy.

For example, I saw that a store in my area was having a sale on vitamins and supplements. Not only were the prices lower than normal, but multiple brands were also on sale Buy One Get One Free. I made a list of our most-purchased vitamins and stocked up on several months’ worth during this deal.

Jill Cataldo, a coupon workshop instructor, writer and mother of three, never passes up a good deal.

@ctwfeatures.com.

