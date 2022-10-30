Even in this time of fewer coupons being available, there are still good deals to be had. Sometimes we have to get a little more creative or chase the deals where they appear, but it’s certainly better than not having deals to enjoy.
For example, I saw that a store in my area was having a sale on vitamins and supplements. Not only were the prices lower than normal, but multiple brands were also on sale Buy One Get One Free. I made a list of our most-purchased vitamins and stocked up on several months’ worth during this deal.
Two supermarkets in my area send out monthly mailers with personalized coupons based on my purchase histories at these stores. Last week, one mailer contained coupons for a free 18-count large eggs, while the other contained a coupon for a free box of facial tissue. Neither of these are enormous, cut-your-bill-significantly deals, but they are the kinds of offers that stores know they can issue at a minimal expense to keep shoppers coming back to their stores.
Readers have been sharing some of their surprising and unexpected deals with me, too. Here’s a sampling:
DEAR JILL: I wanted to share a deal I stumbled across that didn’t require me taking any coupons to the store at all! My grocery store always has a shelf of clearance items. I saw a brand of corn puff cereal aimed at children that was on clearance for $1.09. Each box had a $1 peel-off coupon stuck to the front of the package. I got very excited about my 9-cent cereal and do not mind that it is a kids’ cereal either. — Brenda O.
DEAR JILL: Here is a deal I got recently that I would like to share. In the springtime I discovered an almond butter syrup at my local store that is delicious. Unfortunately, it is usually priced around $10 per bottle, so I use it sparingly.
I know many of the staff at my store, and they also know how much I enjoy this syrup. This week one of them gave me a heads-up that the store would no longer be stocking this syrup. Bad news. But the good news is that they put all the bottles on clearance for $1.50. I bought all the bottles they had left, which was nine! I am sad that I’ll have to look elsewhere when this runs out, but I got such a bargain, too. — Ashleigh T.
DEAR JILL: A tip I don’t remember seeing in your column is to have a deal buddy. My friend Carolyn is mine, and we will call each other if we are at the store and see a really great deal on something or a closeout or overstock sale.
We will always shop for each other when we find things, and then we pay each other back. It saves time and trips to the store. Sometimes if a deal is unadvertised or is limited in quantity, this helps both of us not to miss the deal.
I highly recommend finding a friend to deal-hunt with. Especially with gas so expensive right now, we are sure we save each other money and make fewer trips to the store. — Brook J.
Congratulations to everyone on their deals and shopping strategies! It’s inspiring to hear of the different ways you’re finding deals. Clearance shelves and closeouts can be fantastic ways to find unexpected savings, and I love the tip about having a like-minded friend to share deals with or to co-shop the sales with. Indeed, it saves time and gas at a time when both are valuable.
Speaking of gas prices, I’ll share one more tip that I’ve been utilizing more often lately: fuel savings. Two supermarkets in my area offer 10 cents off per gallon at their attached gas stations based on tiers of grocery spending inside the store. I always choose which store to go to based on grocery prices, but I’m more likely to shop at these two chains to keep accumulating fuel savings, too.
Jill Cataldo, a coupon workshop instructor, writer and mother of three, never passes up a good deal. Learn more about Super-Couponing at her website, www.jillcataldo.com.
