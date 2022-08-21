My readers have been sending some of their favorite money-saving tips, and I’m always happy to devote some column space to passing these tips along to you! This week, I’ve collected some great, general money-saving tips for households. Even when these topics aren’t specific to couponing, I do like to feature them, because I think everyone can learn from sharing ideas like these.
DEAR JILL: I fear we are heading into a recession, despite what the news likes to say. I want to share some of my tips for saving money and helping stretch your groceries.
If you do not eat the end pieces of a loaf of bread, save them in a freezer bag. When you have quite a few, put them in the food processor and grind them up into breadcrumbs. Then you can use these to bread chicken or fish.
I do a similar thing with leftover vegetables from meals. If we do not finish a serving of corn, green beans, carrots or peas, I put all of them in a freezer bag. When it is full, use it with soup stock and leftover chicken to make a delicious soup.
Speaking of soup, anytime I make a whole chicken or buy a rotisserie chicken at the store, I also make my own broth or soup stock. Put the bones or carcass into a slow cooker with water. Let it cook on low all day, and any remaining little bits of chicken will fall off the bones. You will be amazed how many meals you can make by stretching things out. — Lina T.
DEAR JILL: Here is a money-saving tip I just learned. We love to make popcorn in the microwave, but the price keeps going up. All you have to do is put 1/3 cup of unpopped popcorn kernels into a brown paper lunch bag. (Make sure there are no staples in the bag, of course.) Fold the top edge of the bag over two times and lay it down in the microwave.
Use the popcorn setting or microwave it for about two minutes. It will come out perfectly, and you can salt or butter it, too, if you want to. — Mark F.
DEAR JILL: I have a cup of yogurt every day with lunch, but those little cups are getting more and more expensive every day. A friend told me you can make yogurt in a slow cooker overnight. You need a half-gallon of milk and a half-cup of plain yogurt from the store. (This starts the yogurt culture to grow in your cooker.)
Put the milk in the pot on low for 2 1/2 hours. Once that time is up, turn the pot off and stir in 1/2 cup of the plain yogurt. Put the lid back on and leave the pot alone for 8 to 12 hours.
That’s all! You can mix in fruit or jelly or whatever you want. I put it in the small 4-ounce mason jars so I have a jar ready to eat each day.
Also, before you mix in fruit, take a half-cup of the new yogurt out and keep it in the fridge to use as the starter for your next batch of yogurt. You won’t need to buy it again. — Beatrice A.
DEAR JILL: Like many people, we have a single-serve coffee maker, which we got to save money over going through the drive-thru every day on the way to work. But the price of the pods has gone up so much at the grocery store lately.
I had no idea you could buy a reusable pod to put your own coffee grounds into. This costs even less than buying the pods. You can find these reusable pods online by searching for “reusable coffee pod basket.” They even make tiny coffee filters for these pod baskets to make cleaning them even easier. — Henri B.
I always love reading the tips you’re sending! Next week, I’ll share even more tips I’ve received from readers like you.
Jill Cataldo, a coupon workshop instructor, writer and mother of three, never passes up a good deal. Learn more about Super-Couponing at her website, www.jillcataldo.com. Email your own couponing victories and questions to jill@ctwfeatures.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.