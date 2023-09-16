My readers have been emailing some of their own money-saving tips, and I always enjoy sharing them with other enthusiastic money-savers. I think everyone benefits from the knowledge and ideas that people like us use to save money during these unprecedented times.
DEAR JILL: I wanted to thank you for the tip about using a website like Facebook Marketplace to buy and sell items. I have been so excited about this. My son was moving into his first apartment last month, and I used that site and OfferUp.com to find most of his furniture. I got a dinette set for $50 and a couch for around $100.
I also then used Marketplace to sell one of our bicycles that no one was using anymore. This is more fun and, in many ways, easier than a garage sale because you can search for exactly what you’re looking for. — Sherilyn P.
DEAR JILL: I really liked your idea about setting up a “loaning library” among close friends and family members. I pitched this idea to a few people in my circle, and we widened it out to seven people who are now part of our little network. We set up a social media group just for us, and anytime we need to use a tool or household device that someone doesn’t have, we first post there and ask who has one.
Since we did this, I have borrowed a pressure washer, loaned out a mini refrigerator, borrowed a lawn edger and shared our big slow cooker with someone making chili for a party.
We all think we’ve already saved quite a bit of money in the past month or so. Of course, you have to be able to trust the people in your group, but we do, and it is really working out so far. — James B.
DEAR JILL: Here is an idea a woman at our church had to save money. A group of us with young children have set up a sharing network for children’s clothes. We are using a storage closet in the church, and when our children grow out of clothing, we put them in boxes labeled boy’s or girl’s with the clothing sizes on each.
Anyone can go to the closet, go through the boxes and take whatever they need. This has been such a blessing during this time when everything else is so expensive. It is almost like a thrift store, but no money is being exchanged. The way kids grow, too, so many things are grown out of before they are actually worn out. — Emily R.
DEAR JILL: Here is an idea your readers might like. In the town where I live, we have a park with a large parcel of land on the side of it that has been unmaintained and unused for years. A group of us approached our park district to see if we could have some of this land repurposed for a community garden.
While it is too late to plant for this season, I am so happy to share that our proposal was approved at their last board meeting, and next year, we will have this space to plant and enjoy. We now have a committee of volunteers sourcing donations of reclaimed wood to build raised beds, and we are also raising money to put up a shed on the site to hold garden tools and equipment.
Our group is so excited about this. With the rise in food prices, it will be so nice to have fresh produce next summer and create a common space for our community gardeners to gather. — Mary Jo M.
As I continue to watch all of the economic indicators, many in the mainstream media state that we’re not yet headed for a recession. However, I disagree. I believe we’ve been in one for over a year already, especially considering the high inflation rates and multiple other factors. We can continue to lean on each other and try to save as much as possible for what will likely be a difficult road ahead.
Jill Cataldo, a coupon workshop instructor, writer and mother of three, never passes up a good deal. Learn more about Super-Couponing at her website, www.jillcataldo.com. Email your own couponing victories and questions to jill@ctwfeatures.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.