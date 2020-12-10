In a recent column, I discussed how marketers use “big data” to track everything from shopping habits to spending patterns. This kind of data-tracking is extremely difficult to escape, as the amount of data available to marketers is simply staggering.
My readers have noticed intrusive data-mining and exploitative practices in their own lives. Here are some of their stories:
DEAR JILL: A magazine article suggested buying gift cards or one-use credit cards to purchase gas in order to protect your bank account. I think if one is wanting to hide purchases and data, this will also work for internet shopping to an extent if you have opted out of cookies and other search history mechanisms. If you do buy a gift card or one-use card, it might be safe to order from public Wi-Fi to protect against cookies and surprise gift spoiling. — RaeLynn S.
DEAR JILL: I read your article about a resort sending marketing info to you that included your own children’s school calendar as a reminder of when you could travel. We stayed at a lakeside resort for our anniversary one year, and ever since then, we have received offers to “celebrate our anniversary” at not only this resort but many others. Apparently, they sold our anniversary information to other resorts that also happen to be near bodies of water.
It’s not offensively invasive as we enjoy staying at those sorts of places, but it is eye-opening that my wife and I must now be in a database that says we like to stay in lakeside cabins every August! — Charles T.
DEAR JILL: I want to share what happened to me over the past year. My husband passed away from natural causes. Shortly after his death, I got a letter from my insurance company urging me to purchase life insurance from my insurance carrier. I have auto insurance with this company, but not life.
I called my carrier and expressed my extreme disappointment that they would use my husband’s death as an excuse to try to sell me more insurance. I had not yet told my insurance carrier about his death. They just knew. — Emilia N.
Emilia’s story may seem incredible, but I can unequivocally attest to the fact that this kind of marketing happens. The past year was difficult for my family, as we lost two close family members. Within a week of each person’s death, I received a letter from our insurance company trying to sell me more life insurance.
Each letter began, “When a loved one is lost, we want to help families deal with grief instead of worrying about financial burdens. That’s why final expense life insurance was introduced.” Both letters continue to discuss how I can purchase this from my insurance agent.
I was so angered by these letters. The first time I received one, I called my agent and told them that this was very invasive marketing. My local agent said it came from the corporate office, and they did not have control of when it was sent. Perhaps it was a coincidence, they said.
Just last month, I lost another family member. And, less than a week later, I received another identical letter from the same insurance company, again opening with, “When a loved one is lost,” which again asked me to buy more insurance!
These letters are such a turn-off that I have trouble believing that this is actually an effective sales strategy. Our family was still making funeral arrangements when this letter was sent. It is proof to me that somewhere in a database, my name was flagged as having lost another close family member, and that data became available as a marketing opportunity.
There is a fine line between presenting customers with offers that may be attractive to them and offending them to the point that they actively resist spending their money with a particular service or establishment.