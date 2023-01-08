The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

coupons BLOX.jpg

While there are many ways for someone to beat or cheat the system with coupons, I would never recommend doing so. The savings we can achieve legitimately without resorting to fraud are impressive.

 Metro Creative

Whenever a new year rolls around, many people make resolutions concerning health and finances. We decide to exercise more and eat better meals. We re-evaluate our spending and set financial goals for the year ahead.

Now that 2023 is here, it’s only natural to think about ways we can save money in the new year, too. With no break from inflation in sight and prices on everything from gasoline to energy to groceries continuing to rise, it’s a good time to focus on the fundamentals of how we save, why we shop the way we do, and how coupons figure into our shopping strategies in the year ahead.

Jill Cataldo, a coupon workshop instructor, writer and mother of three, never passes up a good deal. Learn more about Super-Couponing at her website, www.jillcataldo.com. Email your own couponing victories and questions to jill@ctwfeatures.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you