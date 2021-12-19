As supply chain interruptions continue across the country, my readers have been sharing ways they’re finding what they need while avoiding empty shelves and purchase limits. I realize not everyone is experiencing these issues — and that’s a good thing — but for those who are, these tips are likely to be helpful:
DEAR JILL: I have what I think is a timely tip for people encountering empty shelves or purchase limits at grocery stores. Go somewhere a little out of the ordinary to find what you need! Office supply stores and hardware stores have cleaning products, paper towels and toilet paper. I keep a decent stock of toilet paper at home now, but if there is ever a run on it again, I will go to the office supply and buy it there before others do. — Elly S.
DEAR JILL: There is a popular chain of home improvement stores in the Midwest that — in addition to hardware, plumbing and building materials — has a large section of groceries. When the supermarkets in my area implemented limits of four on everything, I noticed home improvement stores didn’t limit any purchase quantities on groceries.
I haven’t paid as much attention to these stores as I should. Not only are their store-brand canned vegetables, beans and tomatoes 50 cents a can every day, but they also had a rebate of 11% on all purchases, which made them 45 cents each.
When I took the cans home and put them in the cupboard, I noticed something else. The date and bar codes on the canned tomatoes at the home improvement store were identical to some of the store-brand canned tomatoes I previously bought at a major supermarket in my city. It looks to me that the same company that makes the store-brand products for the supermarket also makes them for the home store, and they are cheaper at the home store.
I thought I would share for others looking for out-of-the-ordinary places to buy groceries, especially now. — Lora F.
DEAR JILL: A place I have found good deals on groceries lately is the dollar store. I know this isn’t a secret, but I also didn’t know the two dollar stores near me take coupons. I have found great deals on cereal and shampoo just by getting lucky with 50-cent coupons on dollar items.
Unlike my grocery store, they are not limiting what you can buy. The dollar store also has a decent selection of vitamins, first-aid items and other essentials. — Ernesto H.
DEAR JILL: I appreciate your tips on how to shop around purchase limits. I live in a small town, and the grocery store has limits on nearly everything you want to buy. However, I used your tip on buying different varieties of the things I need. “Limit two” pasta sauces meant I could get two mushroom, two green pepper, two onion and garlic-flavored sauces, and so on.
I have used this same method for other quantity-limited items that come in multiple flavors or varieties. I would not have thought of this without your helpful suggestion. — Patty R.
Thank you to everyone who took the time to email their savings stories! Shopping in unexpected places is an idea everyone should keep in the back of their minds if encountering empty shelves or supply chain interruptions. While unconventional, office supply and hardware store suggestions are great ideas.
I notice numerous grocery items not being restocked at my stores with the same usual frequency. Often, I’m able to purchase a different brand or variety of what I’m looking for. But as we head into winter, I’m prepared to shop a little differently until the supply situations at my local stores resolve.