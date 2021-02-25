DEAR JILL: My local supermarket has a “Buy 8” sale pretty regularly. When you buy eight participating items, the price of each one drops by a dollar. They show lists of the items included in the sale in the ad, but I have learned that this is not a complete list.
Once I go to the store, I always find more items that are also part of the sale. The store usually places tags on each product, and I will add other good deal items to the mix.
Here’s something I discovered accidentally, though. There are even more items in this sale than are in the ad or tagged on the shelf. During this recent sale, the store also had bacon on sale for $2.99. I was so in “the zone” of buying in eights for the other items that I put eight packages of bacon in my cart.
When I got to the checkout, the cashier scanned all my bacon, and after the eighth package, the register took another dollar off of every bacon, making them $1.99 each, a steal. The cashier said, “I had no idea the bacon was in this sale” and said she was going to buy some after work, too.
Why would the store have the bacon in the “Buy 8” sale but not advertise it at all? Is this common, and should I try buying other unadvertised items when this sale comes around again? — Danna S.
It’s quite common for stores to place more items on sale than they have room to advertise in their weekly circulars. Print ads and online ads typically show a sampling of what’s on sale and not an all-inclusive list. Physically going to the store may reveal more items shelf-tagged for current deals.
However, as this reader discovered, there may occasionally be other sale items with no notification at all. Much like buying an item and watching it ring up unexpectedly at a clearance price, shoppers may not discover “hidden” sale items until they buy an item.
In the case of the “hidden” bacon sale, buying eight packages revealed that it was also included in this particular sale, making it an exceptionally good buy. Why wasn’t it tagged in the store? The reasons could be complex or relatively simple: The bacon’s UPC was entered into the sale erroneously in the store’s system. The store didn’t create a tag for every item included in the sale. The person responsible for tagging the shelves forgot to tag the item.
We’ll likely never be knowledgeable of every item on sale every week at our stores. However, if your store has real-time pricing and inventory on its website for online grocery ordering or pickup, you may also be able to browse those “hidden” sale items that weren’t in the ad or tagged in the store.
DEAR JILL: A few times a year, my store has a large Catalina sale where if you buy $25 or $30 worth of groceries, you get a $5 or $10 Catalina coupon for your next shopping trip.
The last time we had this sale, I found that there were more items included in the sale than in the ad. I went to the customer service counter, and they had a printed spreadsheet of all the participating items in alphabetical order.
I found this really helpful as it even included the UPCs of every item. I knew the common soups from this brand, like chicken noodle and tomato, were shown in the ad.
When I saw the spreadsheet, I could verify that lentil and celery soups were also included. Better to know that ahead of time instead of coming up a few dollars short of what I was trying to reach. — Susan K.
If your store will share this information with you, it’s a great way to know exactly what will work in the sale! It never hurts to ask if the store has a full list of participating items that you can browse before you shop.