While there are many ways for someone to beat or cheat the system with coupons, I would never recommend doing so. The savings we can achieve legitimately without resorting to fraud are impressive.

 Metro Creative

DEAR JILL: I need to get into couponing. I can’t believe how much things cost at the store now. Every time I go to shop, I feel like things go up a few cents more. I have been reading that the economy is going to continue to get worse and that people need to get used to these prices.

Could you kindly go over the steps needed to begin saving on groceries with coupons? I need to learn as much as possible quickly so that I can start saving money. — Kay I.

I’m always happy to review and revisit the steps necessary to getting started with couponing. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or new to the coupon game, one of the most important elements to understand is this: Saving with coupons isn’t just about the coupons. When we speak of “couponing,” know that we’re talking about saving as much as possible on groceries and household items — whether they’re purchased using coupons, bought during a low sales-price cycle, or a combination of both.

As shoppers, we want to purchase the items we need at the lowest possible prices. Unless you’re shopping at a store that is structured with “everyday low prices,” most supermarkets and drugstores operate on a fluctuating pricing cycle. In a 12-week timespan, you can expect prices on the same item to fluctuate both high and low within a price range. Our goal is to purchase the items we need when they’re at the lowest point in the cycle — and, if there are also coupons available, we’ll use them to reduce that already-good sale price even more.

Armed with the knowledge that you might not see a low price on the same item again for close to three months, you’ll want to buy in sufficient quantity to last until the next time you might anticipate a sale price around the same price range. Of course, you can stock up at larger quantities, too, especially if that great deal you found is due to a clearance closeout or discontinuation.

Keep in mind that this stocking-up method does not mean buying a year’s worth of the item in question. I typically try to buy three months’ worth of an item at a time — whatever that is. For our household, if we go through two boxes of facial tissue each month, a three-month stockup would be six boxes. A three-month stockup of bacon, on the other hand, would be 12 packages, as we go through one package a week.

It’s important to understand that not every single item in the store will be at its best price during the same week. Everything is constantly in motion, and during a week when orange juice’s price is low, cereal’s prices may be high. To save the most money, you’ll need to get in the habit of buying an item when its price is cycling low — which may not necessarily be the week you need that item.

How do we know when it’s the right time to buy? As a couponer, my ideal goal is to cut the price of an item in half or better. The simplest way to recognize when a price is cycling low is to compare the sale price of an item to the regular shelf price of the same item.

For example, I recently saw a 34-ounce bottle of liquid laundry detergent on sale for $2.99. Its regular price is $5.49. Ideally, I would like to buy this at $2.75 or less to know I’m getting the best deal. With the sale price, it’s already pretty close to that. However, with a $1 coupon, I dropped the price to $1.99, saving more than 63% off the regular price.

Again, it’s not always solely about the coupons. They’re an important component in maximizing our savings, but simply taking them to the store the week you receive them and using them won’t save you as much as using them strategically during the lowest sale prices.

Next week, I’ll share even more strategies for new coupon shoppers or those returning to the game.

Jill Cataldo, a coupon workshop instructor, writer and mother of three, never passes up a good deal. Learn more about Super-Couponing at her website, www.jillcataldo.com. Email your own couponing victories and questions to jill@ctwfeatures.com.

