DEAR JILL: I’d love some advice on saving money. I am 25 years old and living in an apartment where the rent is more than half my take-home pay. It is very difficult to get by. I also feel like there is immense pressure to keep up with the lifestyles my friends have and that I see online. I want my home to look inviting, and I am guilty of treating myself more than I should, because I feel like I am struggling all the time to make ends meet. — Rebecca M.
For many of us, this is the worst economic situation we can recall in our lifetimes. From inflation to the job market to the price of housing, singles, couples and families alike are feeling the strain of trying to find that balance between paying bills, spending wisely and enjoying life, too.
Jill Cataldo, a coupon workshop instructor, writer and mother of three, never passes up a good deal. Learn more about Super-Couponing at her website, www.jillcataldo.com. Email your own couponing victories and questions to jill@ctwfeatures.com.
