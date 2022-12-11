The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

While there are many ways for someone to beat or cheat the system with coupons, I would never recommend doing so. The savings we can achieve legitimately without resorting to fraud are impressive.

 Metro Creative

DEAR JILL: I would like your thoughts on the trend of products getting smaller but the price for the product goes up. I know this is a thing we have always had to deal with in some way, but it seems to be happening more often. Is there anything we can do? I sometimes want to boycott the brands I see doing it, but then it seems like as soon as one downsizes, the competitors all do too. — Vicky G.

This phenomenon, often called “shrinkflation” or the “grocery shrink ray,” is unfortunately not a new one — although this year it seems to have picked up at a rapid pace. When the cost of manufacturing a product rises to the point that the selling price must increase, brands often weigh a possible price increase to maintain the same, current package or serving size.

Jill Cataldo, a coupon workshop instructor, writer and mother of three, never passes up a good deal. Learn more about Super-Couponing at her website, www.jillcataldo.com. Email your own couponing victories and questions to jill@ctwfeatures.com.

