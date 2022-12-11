DEAR JILL: I would like your thoughts on the trend of products getting smaller but the price for the product goes up. I know this is a thing we have always had to deal with in some way, but it seems to be happening more often. Is there anything we can do? I sometimes want to boycott the brands I see doing it, but then it seems like as soon as one downsizes, the competitors all do too. — Vicky G.
This phenomenon, often called “shrinkflation” or the “grocery shrink ray,” is unfortunately not a new one — although this year it seems to have picked up at a rapid pace. When the cost of manufacturing a product rises to the point that the selling price must increase, brands often weigh a possible price increase to maintain the same, current package or serving size.
Or, alternatively, the brand will opt to keep the price as close to the previous selling price as possible while reducing the size of the item’s packaging and the volume of the contents inside.
According to a summer 2022 survey by Morning Consult, 64% of all adults are worried about shrinkflation. We know brands are reducing product sizes, but this kind of downsizing is not always as easy to spot as you’d think. Cereal boxes may stay the same height and width when viewed from the front, but the box itself may be thinner than it used to be. Products in jars or bottles may appear the same size but have a deep indentation in the bottom, creating more air space.
Brands tend to downsize products because the majority of shoppers notice price increases more than they notice the size or weight of a product changing. Unfortunately, once a product is downsized, it typically does not return to its earlier, larger size.
If you’re a shopper who stocks up on items at home, sometimes you will notice an item has been downsized because you still have a few, older, larger ones at home in your pantry. Other times, you might notice that the brand has tried to disguise the packaging change as a positive. I’ve seen new labeling or package wording boasting about new features or using general terms like “Family Size” — even if the “new” family size is smaller than the previous, non-family size!
If you happen to see products on the shelf with a new design, and there are also some of the same items with a slightly different design, compare the sizes and weights. If you happen to catch a few of the older, larger-sized items on the shelf, pick those up instead of the newer, smaller sizes. While it’s a fleeting sort of satisfaction, at least you’ll be getting more for your money while the old stock is still available.
Another way to beat shrinkflation is to compare prices on the store brand of an item. When a major brand of orange juice downsized to 52 ounces, I noticed that this was a noticeable change over the previous downsizing of 59 ounces (which was a downsize from the former 64-ounce half-gallon cartons!) There’s only so much a packaging designer can do to a rectangular carton before shoppers notice it is much slimmer, thinner, and lighter than it used to be. However, I’ve noticed that store brand products tend to downsize slower than name-brand ones, and I switched to the larger cartons of the store-brand juice.
Shelf tags that clearly list the per-ounce or per-serving price make comparison easier too. If the 52-ounce name-brand juice is on sale for $2.99, but the store’s house brand is also $2.99 and has 64 ounces inside, of course it’s a better buy.
Over the years, many shoppers have expressed to me that they would prefer a simple price increase over product downsizing — particularly with cake mixes which state that they’ll still fill at 13”x 9” pan or make 24 cupcakes but may not actually do so in practice. There are certainly limits to how low certain things can — and realistically, should go.
Jill Cataldo, a coupon workshop instructor, writer and mother of three, never passes up a good deal. Learn more about Super-Couponing at her website, www.jillcataldo.com. Email your own couponing victories and questions to jill@ctwfeatures.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.