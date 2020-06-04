After so many unexpected weeks at home, I’ve had a lot of time to reflect on what I might like to have on hand for our family if we’re ever faced with another long, unexpected “shelter-at-home” order.
As a price-conscious shopper, I’ve always shopped ahead of our needs. It’s normal for me to buy many pounds of meat, poultry, seafood and other frozen items when they’re on sale. We have a chest freezer, and my normal meal-planning largely consists of working with what’s in that freezer. Each week I shop, rotating the new, incoming food items with the ones stored in the freezer.
I shop the same way for the other household items, which meant we never ran out of personal care products, cleaners and disinfectants. We also had plenty of bath tissue on hand.
Everything, of course, changed back in March. We decided to adopt a strict stay-at-home policy, kicking off the longest duration of time I’ve ever gone without setting foot in a supermarket! Our family began eating exclusively out of our freezer and pantry. I never calculated exactly how many months’ worth of food we had on hand in the house or our chest freezer, but it turns out that it’s been enough to last more than 10 weeks.
We only placed three grocery orders during this duration for fresh items — as well as our children’s favorite salty snacks!
However, I noticed that as some of our household staples were running low, they were also among some of the more difficult items to get at the store at all: flour, baking yeast, cornmeal and cooking oil. We placed orders at several different stores, all of which were limiting the number of these items we could request to one or two.
I typically don’t keep more than one or two of each of these baking staples on hand, as I don’t bake from scratch terribly often. This has made me think differently about how much of these kinds of items I’d like to have in the house once shopping returns to normal. I’ll be mindful of expiration dates, but in the future, I’ll keep more on my home shelves.
Preparing for power outages is important, too. We lost electricity a couple of times during our unexpected “staycation.” Whether a storm takes a power line down or a car hits a utility pole, it’s worth having basic preparations on hand like flashlights, extra batteries, brick chargers for cellphones, candles and a radio.
We also kept a few cases of bottled water on hand. We have friends who live in other states that experienced everything from earthquakes to ruptured city water pipes during the lockdown, and they were glad they’d stocked up on extra water.
I’d love to hear your thoughts on how this experience may have changed the way you shop and prepare for the unexpected. Feel free to email me your experiences at jill@ctwfeatures.com.