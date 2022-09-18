The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

While there are many ways for someone to beat or cheat the system with coupons, I would never recommend doing so. The savings we can achieve legitimately without resorting to fraud are impressive.

Recently, the Bureau of Labor Statistics noted that the food-at-home pricing index jumped by 13.1%. This index monitors food purchased for consumption at home, and this represented the fastest increase since 1979.

Some of the most notable increases from the report show that the price of eggs has increased 38% over last year. Chicken has increased more than 17%, milk has increased more than 15%, and flour increased more than 22%. It’s predicted that these increases will continue.

Jill Cataldo, a coupon workshop instructor, writer and mother of three, never passes up a good deal. Learn more about Super-Couponing at her website, www.jillcataldo.com. Email your own couponing victories and questions to jill@ctwfeatures.com.

