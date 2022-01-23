The holiday season has passed, and chances are that you might have received some gift cards this year. It should go without saying, but it’s important to treat gift cards like cash. I like to keep them in either my wallet or coupon wallet so that they’re with me whenever we’re out. It also ensures that the cards are kept together in a safe place to help avoid them from becoming lost.
That said, losing a gift card is often akin to losing cash — once it’s gone, it’s highly unlikely that you’ll be able to use it again. In some circumstances, depending on the issuer of the gift card, you may be able to have the funds on the lost card issued to a new card. This differs by company though, and not all issuers will replace cards. Those that will typically also require the original receipt for each card to replace the balance.
Here are some tips for managing and using gift cards, protecting the cards you have until they’re used, and purchasing gift cards for others.
Always photograph or photocopy the backs of your gift cards. If a card is lost or stolen, you’ll need the numbers on the back of the cards to begin any potential replacement process. Typically, you’ll find the customer service number on the back of the gift card — another reason you’ll want a copy of this information.
Many gift cards work in conjunction with a retailer’s app, allowing you to scan and enter the card’s balance into the app itself. Then you can either use the physical card or the barcode within the app to pay from the card’s balance. This is also a good backup in case you misplace the physical card.
Unfortunately, a common form of gift card fraud involves scammers who record the numbers on the back of blank gift cards in the store, then wait for the gift cards to be purchased and activated. Once active, the scammer can use the gift card number to shop online, often before the person who purchased the card had a chance to spend the funds themselves. (More on this in a moment.)
For this reason, the issuer of the gift card will also typically ask for a copy of the receipt showing the gift card’s activation to verify that the card truly belongs to you. This can put you in an awkward position if the card was given to you without a receipt as you’ll have to admit to the gift-giver that you’ve misplaced their card! However, doing so may be better than losing out on the entire balance of the lost card.
When purchasing gift cards for others, I’ll always ask for an activation or gift receipt for the gift card itself. I then tape it to the back of the card so the recipient has everything they need to replace the card in the event that it is lost. The other thing I do is examine the gift card before purchasing, looking for any signs that it may have been tampered with by someone “skimming” gift card numbers before purchase. If the cardboard sleeve on the card is covering part of the card number, I’ll make sure the sleeve has not been bent to expose the entire number.
Some cards also have a portion of the number obscured with a scratch-off area. Again, I’ll make sure this area is intact and un-scratched before purchasing so that there’s no risk of the number having been copied by someone else prior to purchase.
Gift cards are an incredibly convenient way to give friends or family members everything from a night at the movies, to a nice dinner, to theme park tickets or funds, or even a subscription to their favorite movie or game streaming platform. Whether you’re the recipient or the gift-giver, it’s worth taking a little time to protect your card’s data from theft or loss and keep the physical card safe until the funds on it have been spent.