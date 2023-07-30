Our family was in need of new deck chairs this year, as ours had seen much better days! They’re a sling style with a fabric seat and a metal frame. However, years of sunshine had frayed the fabric of the seats, and exposure to the elements had also brought rust to the surface of the chair arms and legs.
What to do? These chairs were just six years old. The frames themselves were still structurally sound, but they were at the point where they were no longer as aesthetically pleasing as they once were. I’m sure some people would have thrown the chairs away, but I’ve always been someone who would rather restore or refinish something than throw it away — especially a set of chairs that just weren’t that old.
Jill Cataldo, a coupon workshop instructor, writer and mother of three, never passes up a good deal. Learn more about Super-Couponing and living well on a budget at her website, www.jillcataldo.com. Email your own couponing victories and questions to jill@ctwfeatures.com.
