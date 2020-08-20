Dear Jill: I receive coupons in my newspaper and was wondering if the expiration date on these coupons will be extended. I grocery shop using curbside pickup in an effort to reduce my risk of exposure to COVID-19, as I am over 60. Therefore I cannot present these coupons at checkout. Will the expired coupons be accepted when I do go back to shopping in-store? — Alisa W.
Dear Jill: Please use your influence to make manufacturers accept expired coupons once the world returns to normal. I have saved everything from my newspapers since March in the hope that I will be able to use all my coupons once I am able to head back to the store. — Robert P.
You’re not the only readers to inquire if expired coupons will be accepted beyond their expiration dates. I could have filled multiple columns with reader emails asking for a grace period for their expired coupons.
However, the short answer is: No; expired coupons will not generally be accepted at stores, regardless of the pandemic. There are a myriad reasons for this. Stores’ registers all over the country are set up to reject expired coupons when they are scanned. Each coupon’s expiration date is embedded within the coupon’s barcode, so if the coupon is scanned after the expiration date, the register will reject it.
(Some stores across the country do accept expired coupons, typically within a shorter, 30-day window. For the sake of explanation, I am discussing all stores without a policy such as this.)
It would be an extremely difficult endeavor to achieve a scenario where all manufacturers agreed to accept expired coupons, and all retailers, in turn, agreed to accept them. First, dozens of different manufacturers would have to all jointly agree to accept expired coupons for a period of time. This alone is extremely unlikely to happen. Even if it did, this assortment of manufacturers would then need to coordinate with tens of thousands of stores to suddenly begin accepting expired coupons — coupons that will automatically be rejected by the register.
Stores would then need to train all of their cashiers to accept these expired coupons each time one of them beeped and was disallowed by the register. This, too, would be a Herculean task. I am reminded of a policy at one of my local supermarkets, which accepts two manufacturer coupons on a “Buy One, Get One Free” sale. Even though this has been the chain’s policy for over a decade, I still encounter cashiers who refuse to allow a second coupon when two items are being purchased! I end up pulling up the store’s website on my phone and showing the cashier the portion of the store’s coupon policy before he or she will allow the second coupon.
Can you imagine the confusion and delays that would ensue at stores all over the country if shoppers all suddenly began insisting the stores accept expired coupons, while the cashiers pushed back, insisting that because the register rejects the expired coupon, the shoppers are wrong?
I believe that most of us missed out on using many coupons during the peak of the pandemic, but as things continue to relax and inch toward returning to normal, we’ll be able to resume our in-person paper couponing habits.
Another upside: Manufacturers’ advertising budgets include their coupon promotions. With far fewer redemptions during the COVID-19 pandemic than we would have seen in an average year, I suspect that we can look forward to additional coupon promotions from our favorite brands as shopping habits normalize. For example, if a brand did not have to redeem anywhere near the number of coupons that it anticipated for a campaign, it might use that money to fund a future campaign — perhaps with even higher-value coupons.
With more people returning to stores to shop in person, brands will once again be competing with each other to increase the likelihood that their products end up in your shopping cart — and coupons are an important part of their strategies.