Dear Jill: Have you noticed some good sales bouncing back in your area? I have put off going to the store because of the pandemic, but the supermarket ads are starting to look better and better. I have seen deals so good that I may go to the store soon. They are in-store-only deals, like 25-cent bread, $1.50 12-packs of root beer and steaks for $1.99 per pound. You need to bring the coupon in to get these, so you can’t use them for online ordering. I don’t know if these are happening all over, but I wanted to give you a heads-up. Looks like it is time to start saving again! — Joanne P.
I believe you’re right — from what I’ve seen lately at the grocery stores and pharmacies ads in my area, the special offers have started to return over the past couple of weeks. One major supermarket in my area has been rolling out weekly offers that, frankly, are so good that they’ve made me think about picking up the car keys again, too! My local store has offered everything from 99-cent lobster tails to 25-cent bottles of apple juice to $3 12-packs of toilet paper — something I think many people have decided to keep in stock since the pandemic.
In my case, each of these offers is limited to just one or two items at these extremely low prices, and purchases are tracked on the shopper’s store loyalty account, so shoppers cannot clean the store out of these crazy-bargain items. Loss leaders like these are sold below the store’s actual wholesale cost of the item to entice shoppers to physically go to the store, hoping that once shoppers are inside the store, they’ll see (and buy) other items, too.
Throughout the pandemic, the public’s shopping habits changed dramatically. According to SupermarketNews.com, 78% of shoppers surveyed made changes to where and how they shopped during the pandemic. While some shoppers shopped less often, others surveyed chose to shop at different, smaller stores, while 38% opted for shopping online and ceasing shopping in-store altogether.
Industry experts suspect that these changes may be here to stay. The pandemic introduced the public to a new way of shopping, and time will tell if shoppers prefer shopping online for grocery delivery or pickup, or if they’d like to head back to the stores in person.
I have a personal anecdote on this topic: My father, who has never particularly enjoyed spending time at the supermarket, used online ordering and curbside pickup for the first time due to the pandemic. He likes it so much that I doubt he’ll be heading back into a grocery store anytime soon. Curbside pickup is free at his store of choice, and he’s found that he prefers to create his shopping list online, then pick everything up once his order is ready.
Shoppers like my dad still make stores money, of course, but they are also largely immune to impulse buys.
It’s not as easy to buy something on a whim if that “something” isn’t sitting right in front of you where you can pick it up, examine it, and ponder whether or not to buy something new. A DAC Group study notes that more than 88% of shoppers make impulse buys and that Americans make up to 156 impulse purchases each year! With fewer shoppers physically being in stores, these statistics will likely be much lower for 2020.
This data helps answer why stores are eager to get shoppers’ foot traffic back in their aisles. Ridiculously low sale prices on a few featured items that are only available to in-store shoppers are a great way to tempt people to finally make that trek back to the supermarket.
That said, if you are in a demographic that is particularly vulnerable to COVID-19, it is not worth compromising your own safety for a discounted bottle of apple juice. Use your own judgment and determine when it’s time for you to return to shopping in person.